Tooele Technical College held their annual Tooele Tech Days in their parking lot off of Tooele Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Tooele Tech Days is the annual scholarship fundraiser for Tooele Technical College.

The event included a car show, a dyno pull, and a barbecue dinner.

Proceeds from the event go toward scholarships for Tooele Tech students to receive the technical training they need to start a career.

Tooele Tech’s mission is to meet the needs of Tooele county’s employers for technically skilled workers by providing hands-on, market-driven technical training and certification to both secondary and adult students.

Its mission is accomplished through competency-based training programs, which may be long-term, short-term or custom-designed for individual employer needs. Visit www.tooeletech.edu for program offerings and additional information.