September 21, 2022
Tooele Tech Days

Tooele Technical College held their annual Tooele Tech Days in their parking lot off of Tooele Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Tooele Tech Days is the annual scholarship fundraiser for Tooele Technical College.

The event included a car show, a dyno pull, and a barbecue dinner.

Proceeds from the event go toward scholarships for Tooele Tech students to receive the technical training they need to start a career.

Tooele Tech’s mission is to meet the needs of Tooele county’s employers for technically skilled workers by providing hands-on, market-driven technical training and certification to both secondary and adult students.  

Its mission is accomplished through competency-based training programs, which may be long-term, short-term or custom-designed for individual employer needs. Visit www.tooeletech.edu for program offerings and additional information.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

