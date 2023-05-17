Tooele Tech graduates 420

‘You really can do anything you set your mind to’ ♦

Tooele Technical College recognized their 2023 graduates in a ceremony on the school’s west lawn at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 11.

The chairs on the lawn were full; people sat on the banks of the surrounding hills and stood on sidewalks to watch their family members and friends receive their certificates of completion, a paper representing hours of work and sacrifice.

Tooele Tech President Paul Hacking started the ceremony with a welcome to guests and a congratulations to students. He presented four students with the President’s List Award for making the President’s List for three terms. The President’s List is a prestigious award given to students who achieve at least 100% progress and 90% attendance for three consecutive months.

Samantha Sayers, a cosmetology and barbering graduate, was the student speaker. She was followed by Derek Darcy, 2023 student of the year. Darcy is an IT and security protection/cyber security pro alumnus.

“We’ve learned you really can do anything you set your mind to,” Sayers said. “Set your priorities and everything else settles to the bottom.”

Darcy talked about how Tooele Tech helped him to successfully change careers when at 50 years old life forced him to make a change.

The keynote speaker was Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson.

After the speakers, the graduates crossed the stage and received their certificates of completion.

Tooele Tech’s mission is to meet the needs of Tooele county’s employers for technically skilled workers by providing hands-on, market-driven technical training and certification to both secondary and adult students. Its mission is accomplished through competency-based training programs, which may be long-term, short-term or custom-designed for individual employer needs. All programs are affordable and most are offered in a flexible open-entry, open-exit format, allowing students to progress at their own pace, on their own schedule.