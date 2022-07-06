Tooele Tech Holds Police Academy Graduation

Tooele Technical College held their annual Police Academy graduation on Saturday, June 25. Tooele Tech graduated cadets who are skilled and ready to start a career in law enforcement.

The ceremony began with the Pledge of Allegiance led by squad leader Slate Groskreutz. Opening remarks were made by Tooele Tech’s vice president of instruction Mark Aiken.

Aiken told the cadets, “I’m not sure that I can tell you anything about law enforcement that you haven’t already learned in the program or you won’t get from the agencies that you are going to, but what I can do is tell you thank you, thank you for choosing this as a profession. As you know you’re joining the brotherhood/sisterhood of professionals that make a difference in the lives of others. Police Officers are necessary for healthy communities.”

He went on to say that if he could offer them one piece of advice he would say make strong relationships.

“Relationships matter,” Aiken said. “The relationships you made with your classmates and instructors will serve you throughout your career, but also make relationships in the community and with community leaders, with fellow officers and get to know those who you serve.”

Tyler Gregory was the student speaker.

Gregory thanked all of the instructors and directors Dan Brady and Chief Andy Oblad. He said that in his training he learned how to deal with difficult people and how to handle those people. The cadets were taught the need to take care of themselves mentally and emotionally as well as take care of their family and all of their relationships.

“The instructors were impeccable,” Gregory said. “They didn’t just teach us what they were asked to from the book, but they impacted us on every level, they were perfect examples of what we needed to be and not only inspired us to be better officers as we went into the program, but better people, fathers, and community members.”

Brandon Light was chosen by cadets as the keynote speaker. Light was one of their instructors. He currently is a supervisor with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

Light talked about the different types of officer training and why they teach those kinds of skills.

He said in the firearms training the instructors put together scenarios that induce stress on the cadets. They purposely put them in situations that would even cause a veteran to question. They do this so that they are prepared for any situation. These scenarios teach cadets how to work through stress which is one of the most challenging emotions for individuals serving in this profession.

Light also talked about how law enforcement officers serve the community.

“Law enforcement should be looked at as a calling not just a job and it is for someone who is willing to help others not someone who is seeking recognition,” he said.

He encouraged the cadets to remember when things get hard, to think of why they chose this professional.

“Remind yourself of why you wanted to serve,” Light said. “Law enforcement is always changing.”

Light told the cadets that they need to always learn and adapt, know how to learn, and how to apply the things they learn.

Departments throughout Tooele County have direct involvement with the satellite academy and help mentor students. Cadets can be hired and sponsored through the program, which also benefits the departments in onboarding new officers.

Tooele City Police Chief Adrian Day and Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer were both in attendance. There were cadets that were sponsored by Tooele City Police and the Tooele County Sheriff’s office.

Chief Day spoke about two cadets that currently work at the Tooele City Police Department. He had good things to say about both of the men and he was excited to welcome them to the city’s police force.

Wimmer had one employee who went through the academy. During his remarks he told the cadets, “Regardless of what you are told by others and the media or what you hear on the media, this is still a noble profession and if you do this job properly there is nothing nobler that you will do with your life. Stay true to your character. Through the years you will witness terrible things and you may wake up some days and wonder why you do what you do, but it will always come back to the question if not me who will and then your intense desire to serve kicks in.”

The co-directors of the academy are Chief Andy Oblad and Dan Brady. They both had some advice and remarks for the cadets.

Oblad led the cadets in reciting the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics and talked about the oaths they will make as police officers.

Dan Brady said, “The community has never needed law enforcement more than they need us now. They need us to stand tall and do better than we ever have before and calm the waters. Make sure in your service that you are not bringing the negative things home. Enjoy the positive parts of the community. You made a choice of service over self.”

Brady closed by saying, “Listen truly to what is being said and don’t just hear the words you need. Always remember that like our community, everything has two sides, every coin has two sides, don’t forget to flip it over and examine the other side of the coin. Remember that you need to make the effort to be a true professional every single day with everyone, not just the people who look like you, talk like you, or think like you, but with every single member of the community. That takes effort, it takes the type of effort that I know you are now ready to put forward.”

Tooele Tech’s Police Academy program has two certifications or “blocks.”

The Special Function Officer and the Law Enforcement Officer. Each block has a certification; potential students can choose to complete one or both certifications. Jobs vary with each level.

This program is a fully functioning police academy offering day classes Monday through Friday, 25-hours per week. Classes begin at 5:00 pm concluding at 10:00 pm.

Students wishing to enter the program will need to complete an application found at post.utah.gov/

The NPOST exam, which is required as part of the application, can be scheduled with Tooele Tech. It is offered on campus by appointment; contact the testing center for details. At the beginning of the program/course cadets will be assessed on the initial Physical Training Standards and are expected to meet the Utah Police Academy suggested physical fitness entrance standards.