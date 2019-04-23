Tooele Tech kicks off graduation with 92 graduates

Certificate of competency earners from Tooele Technical College were the first students to graduate during the spring graduation season in Tooele County.

Tooele Tech recognized 92 students with certificates of competency in a graduation ceremony held April 18 at Grantsville High School.

Amber Blas, a graduate in cosmetology, said she fought a battle with addiction and hit bottom before deciding to take a “leap of faith” and enroll at Tooele Tech.

“I remember walking in the first day of class and thinking ‘thank goodness I’m not the only old person here,’” she said.

Today, Blas said, she is not only graduating, but is also marking two years of sobriety.

“To people that find themselves in my situation, I want to say that it does get better and there are people that care,” Blas said.

Sadie Garner, a graduate in practical nursing, also spoke at the graduation.

“It’s really cool looking out there and seeing all the people out there that have followed their dreams,” she said. “Everyone should feel proud, but we had family that helped, so let’s give our families thanks.”

Garner said when she enrolled in the nursing program, she wondered what the instructors would be like.

“The instructors really care about the quality of nurses that they release into society,” she said. “They don’t accept anything but your best. I’ve never been more encouraged and pushed. … Thank you.”

The ceremony’s keynote speaker was Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall.

“This is a big day in a small town,” Marshall said. “Today you closed the door to the past and opened the door to the future. Take a deep breath and step on through. Let’s start the next chapter of your life.”

The 2019 spring graduates of Tooele Tech earned certificates of competency in the fields of health care, business technology, information technology, manufacturing technology, service industries, and transportation industries.

Tooele Tech is part of the Utah System of Technical Colleges. Tooele Tech’s mission is to meet the needs of Tooele County’s employers for technically skilled workers by providing hands-on, market-driven technical training and certification to both secondary and adult students.

The college accomplishes its mission through competency-based training programs, which may be long-term, short-term or custom-designed for individual employer needs.

Programs at Tooele Tech are offered in a flexible open-entry, open-exit format, allowing students to progress at their own pace, on their own schedule.