Tooele Tech re-launches police academy training

Local academy prepares new law enforcement officers ♦

With local law enforcement agencies short-handed, Tooele Technical College is stepping in with a reboot of their police academy that debuted in 2019.

Tooele County law enforcement officials are excited to continue to support the program which assists in filling job vacancies locally. Having the ability for people to become trained and certified here in Tooele County for a law enforcement profession career helps law enforcement not only locally but also statewide.

Departments throughout Tooele County have direct involvement with Tooele Tech’s satellite POST — Police Officer Standards and Training — Academy that provides training for special function officers and law enforcement officers. Tooele County law enforcement agencies help mentor students. It is anticipated that the local departments will have a more diverse pool of applicants in the near future because of the convenient location of Tooele Tech’s police academy and the possibilities training opens up for advancement.

The Police Academy program will offer two certifications or blocks — special function officer and the law enforcement officer. Each block has a certification. Potential students can choose to complete one or both certifications. Potential jobs vary with each level.

A special function officer is a sworn and certified peace officer performing specialized investigations, service of legal process, security functions, or specialized ordinance, rule, or regulatory functions. Once certified as a special function officer a cadet is qualified to enter the law enforcement officer training portion of the academy.

In addition to enforcing laws, law enforcement officers are primarily responsible for protecting lives and property. Upon successful completion of the LEO block students are prepared to respond to calls, conduct traffic stops, issue citations, arrest suspects, investigate domestic issues, write detailed reports, patrol, give first aid to accident victims, and more. Most major law enforcement departments require completion of this training before consideration for employment.

The law enforcement program at Tooele Tech is a fully functioning police academy offering day classes Monday through Friday, 25 hours per week. Classes begin at 5 p.m. and conclude at 10 p.m. Students wishing to enter the program will need to complete an application found at post.utah.gov.

The NPOST exam, which is required as part of the application, can be scheduled with Tooele Tech. It is offered on campus by appointment. Contact the Tooele Tech testing center for details. At the beginning of the program/course cadets will be assessed on the initial Physical Training Standards. Cadets are expected to meet the Utah Police Academy suggested physical fitness entrance standards.

The new Director of Tooele Tech’s Police Academy is no stranger to law enforcement. His background includes 21 years with the Federal Bureau of Investigation where he retired as a high ranking agent.

The co-director of Tooele Tech’s police academy is Stansbury Park resident Andy Oblad. Oblad retired in 2017 after 21 years with the Salt Lake City police department. He was one of the first police officers to encounter the Trolley Square shooter in 2007. Oblad has been serving as the chief deputy of law enforcement for the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

Tooele Tech’s mission is to meet the needs of Tooele county’s employers for technically skilled workers by providing hands-on, market-driven technical training and certification to both secondary and adult students.

Its mission is accomplished through competency-based training programs, which may be long-term, short-term or custom-designed for individual employer needs. Visit www.tooeletech.edu for program offerings and additional information.