Friends and supporters of Tooele Technical College gathered at the college on Nov.1 to celebrate two large donations to the school’s ongoing expansion project.

David Petersen, president and chief executive officer at O.C. Tanner, presented Tooele Tech’s president, Paul Hacking, with a check for $100,000.

Hacking also announced that Carlisle Construction Materials and their division, Hunter Panels, will donate the roofing for the new construction.

Brett Davidson, plant manager at the Tooele Carlisle Construction Materials plant, was photographed presenting Hacking with a check for $175,000, the value of the donated roofing.

The state legislature appropriated $25 million in 2022 for the Tooele Tech expansion project, which included space to expand existing programs and room to add new programs to satisfy the needs of local employers.

In 2021, the Transcript-Bulletin reported that Tooele Tech’s enrollment had doubled since they opened their first and only building in 2013.

Due to increased building costs experienced following COVID-19, the state legislature increased the appropriation for the expansion but Tooele Tech still had to scale back some things, particularly with furniture, fixtures and equipment, Hacking said.

The two contributions will go a long way towards making sure that the new facilities are well equipped and ready for students the day they open, according to Hacking.

Tooele Tech was created in 2009. It first operated primarily out of leased space around Tooele until their existing building opened in 2013.

Tooele Tech presented over 420 certificates of completion during their May 2023 graduation ceremony.

Tooele Tech’s mission is to meet the needs of Tooele county’s employers for technically skilled workers by providing hands-on, market-driven technical training and certification to both secondary and adult students.

Don Smith, a Tooele Tech graduate and a Carlisle employee, spoke during the presentation. He related how he had worked since he was very young in his family’s business and thought he would work there forever. But in 2010 the family had to close the doors of their business. Smith was able to get a job in industrial maintenance as a supervisor. He felt very competent in his job, but there were employees that he supervised that had experience and training he didn’t have. Smith turned to Tooele Tech to get the training he was missing. Tooele Tech’s training helped Smith to transition to a job that allowed him to continue to provide for his family, he said.

“Tooele Tech blesses families in Tooele County and changes the course of lives for years to come,” said Tooele Tech Institutional Development and Corporate Relationships officer Jess Clifford.