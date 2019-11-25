Tooele Tech students honored at student champion gala

College names Madison Thomas 2020 Student of the Year ♦

Tooele Technical College hosted its second annual Student Champions Gala at the college Thursday evening.

The event honored five distinguished students, each undergoing a different career educational track.

The five student champions who were recognized at the event include: Crystal Patton, manufacturing; Kole Berry, transportation; Nicholas Neuhart, information technology; Krysta Cornwall, healthcare; and Madison Thomas, cosmetology.

The gala began with a banquet and was followed by an awards portion, which was opened with remarks from Tooele Technical College president Paul Hacking.

“Thank you for being here and supporting our students,” Hacking said. “Tonight we honor those who went above and beyond to be our champions in five different segments of our institution.”

A video profile on each student was shown to the attendees of the banquet. In the video, the five students shared their thoughts and experiences in their educational programs alongside additional remarks from their instructors.

After the video presentations, the students’ respective instructors each shared personal thoughts on the individual student champions, followed by a physical introduction from the students themselves.

At the end of the gala, Madison Thomas was named 2020 Student of the Year.

During her video introduction earlier in the banquet, Thomas stated that she fell in love with cosmetology from a young age, having done many of her family members’ hair on numerous occasions as it sparked her creative side. She strived to make it her career.

“When I was a senior in high school, I decided to take the cosmetology program at the Community Learning Center,” Thomas said. “I loved it and it just felt so natural to me for me to make the transition to Tooele Tech after a summer of working.”

After graduating from Tooele High School, Thomas had a good foundation and she was able to further build upon that when she came to Tooele Tech, said ShaNell Merrill, Thomas’ instructor of cosmetology and barbering. Merrill said Thomas will be a great asset to cosmetology and the service industry when she graduates from Tooele Tech.

“When it comes time to move on, we’ll miss her greatly in our program, but I know that she will do well because of her attitude, positivity, and excitement for this industry,” Merrill said.

Thomas said she knows she is in good hands at the college, and praised the quality and care of the instructor staff at Tooele Tech.

“I’ve always felt that they care so much about my progress and the other students’ progress. What happens to me here is important to them,” Thomas said.

After the video was shown, Merrill introduced Thomas to the crowd and shared her personal thoughts as a testament to Thomas’ character.

“I’ve had the honor of being Madison’s instructor for the past year-and-a-half,” Merrill said.

“One of the many reasons we feel that she was such a good candidate for student of the year is because, aside from the fact that we think she’s so stinking awesome, her attitude is just amazing. It’s been such a privilege to be at work everyday with her attitude boosting you up. People love her and students always want to work with her,” Merrill said.

To conclude the gala, Thomas was presented with a plaque and a $1,000 check from Tooele Tech. As part of her nomination, Thomas will represent the school and speak about her experiences at various events in the coming year.