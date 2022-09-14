Tooele Technical College and Utah’s Technical College Community receive donation from Aftermarket Solutions

TOOELE, Utah — Daimler subsidiary, Aftermarket Solutions — formerly Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing — has made a generous in-kind donation of 24 heavy truck differentials, valued over $6,000 each, to Tooele Technical College.

The donation was made official in August at AMS’s Tooele facility. This is a huge gesture in support of technical education in Utah. It is intended to be shared with the other eight technical colleges in the state, according to Tooele Tech officials.

Tooele Technical College will manage the allocation of the donation to the state’s other technical institutions.

Producing and maintaining a skilled and strong labor market by providing quality training on state-of-the-art equipment is critical for employers in the diesel technician industry. Partnerships between industry and technical education, such as the relationship between Tooele Tech and AMS, provide vital feedback on industry needs and trends as guidance to curriculum, according to Tooele Tech.

Partnerships like this also assist with financial and equipment support.

The recent equipment donation will help Tooele Tech raise the caliber of the training experience while making it accessible to a greater number of students throughout the technical education system in Utah, according to Tooele Tech.

“This partnership sets our students up for success by ensuring that our Diesel Technician pathway and curriculum is as industry-current as it can be,” said Gary Snow, Lead Heavy Duty Diesel Technician Instructor at Tooele Technical College. “Because of partners like AMS, our graduates who are entering the workforce are prepared to perform well in real-world applications from day-one on the job.”

Paul Hacking, President of Tooele Technical College expressed excitement for the latest of a long line of contributions under this partnership.

“Tooele Technical College believes and has proven that all students are needed to keep Utah’s economy robust, both those in skilled trades and those seeking four-year degrees,” he said. “The key is for our society to value traditional degree programs and technical education equally. We should encourage students to pursue education in whatever path aligns the best with their interests, aptitudes and abilities.

“Our College is very grateful for this ongoing partnership, as it will make it possible for even more students to have the opportunity to practice on the latest equipment and perhaps even more important, our students knowing their program is supported by leading employers in the diesel industry. I am extremely grateful the leadership of AMS have recognized the critical role they have in shaping and preparing the next generation of skilled workers in Utah and beyond. Their actions will benefit not only our students, but their families and the overall quality of the communities in which they live for years to come.”

Brian Lewallen, AMS president, expressed his company’s commitment to education.

“We are committed to supporting Utah’s Tech-Ed institutions as a key partner in developing a skilled, sustained workforce,” he said. “Providing quality trades education is imperative to sustaining our way of life as well as our competitive advantage now and into the future. We are proud to stand behind institutions of excellence such as Tooele Technical College, who lead the way in ensuring that our up-and- coming workers are highly skilled, qualified, and ready to meet the demand we are facing as an industry.”

Detroit Diesel was acquired by Daimler-Chrysler in 2000, and expanded its design and manufacturing scope beyond engines as a subsidiary of Daimler in 2011.

They are known as Aftermarket Solutions today and are the industry-leading original equipment manufacturer of state-of-the-art engines, axles and transmissions specifically designed for integrated, optimized performance and efficiency inside Freightliner and Western Star Trucks, supported by a distribution network of over 800 locations in North America.

Tooele Technical College was founded in 2009 as the latest addition to the Utah System of Higher Education, and is dedicated to providing high-demand technical job skills training and certifications in multiple industries, including heavy-duty diesel mechanics.