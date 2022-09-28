Tooele Technical College awards building expansion contract 

Tooele Technical College awarded their building expansion project to Salt Lake City-based commercial builder Jacobsen Construction.

The state Legislature passed House Bill 2 on the final day of the 2022 General Session, which provided nearly $25 million for the expansion of Tooele Technical College due to the college’s growth.

The college has been working with Method Studios on the architecture and design of the building.

The selection of a general contractor is another significant milestone on the path to project completion, according to Tooele Tech officials.

Jacobsen Construction has extensive experience completing projects on nearly every college campus in Utah.

“More and more people are taking notice of the outstanding education opportunities offered by Tooele Tech, and this project will be a key step in ensuring the college can successfully meet the growing demand for its services,” said Jacobsen Construction Project Executive Jim Cavey. “Many of our project leaders for this expansion live here in Tooele County and have deep roots here, so we feel especially excited to strengthen our very own community with this impactful project. We’re looking forward to doing our part to help Tooele Tech achieve its long-term vision for better serving students as enrollment continues to increase.”

Tooele Tech has grown significantly since their current building was dedicated in 2013.

In order to accommodate the larger number of students, it has become necessary to expand their building and campus, according to Tooele Tech President Paul Hacking.

With this construction project, the college will be doubling the instruction space used to teach valuable technical skills. The addition will not only expand instructional space for existing programs, but also make it possible to start new programs to satisfy local workforce needs.

“The construction of this building expansion will strengthen our ability to serve additional students in a more professional manner,” Hacking said. “It will also provide more space for additional equipment that will more closely resemble what students will find in the workplace. Our college community is forever grateful to those who helped make it possible for us to take this next giant step in our evolution. This expansion will elevate the lives of more students, their families and improve the overall wellbeing of our community.”

The State of Utah Division of Facilities and Construction Management is overseeing the construction project, which includes a plan to allow enrolled students to still attend school during the building process.

Construction on the expansion is anticipated to begin in March of 2023 and will last approximately 18 months.

Tooele Tech’s mission is to meet the needs of Tooele county’s employers for technically skilled workers by providing hands-on, market-driven technical training and certification to both secondary and adult students. Its mission is accomplished through competency-based training programs, which may be long-term, short-term or custom-designed for individual employer needs. All programs are affordable and most are offered in a flexible open-entry, open-exit format, allowing students to progress at their own pace, on their own schedule.