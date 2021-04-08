Tooele Technical College grows enrollment 77% in last 3 years

High school students and adults fueling growth in workforce training ♦

Over the past four years, Tooele County’s technical college saw steady growth in the amount of students seeking to further their careers.

Since the opening of its main campus in 2013, Tooele Tech’s membership hours doubled, with a 77% increase in the three years since 2018.

Paul Hacking, the school’s president, attributes part of the recent growth to the county’s rise in population which has accelerated the demand for more local training. As the influx of residents fills high schools in the area, Tooele Tech is bracing itself for many upper class students who are looking to get a head start on certification training.

Since secondary students have access to the technical college for free, more enrollment growth is likely on the horizon.

“Getting more juniors and seniors over the last few years, from the school district, has made a huge impact,” Hacking said.

In addition to high school students filling the school’s classrooms, working-age adults also account for a great deal of growth. While most of the residents work outside of Tooele County, Hacking says Tooele Tech has a responsibility to train students locally, but also those who will likely work “across the mountain.”

To facilitate this surge, the Tooele County School District helped Tooele Tech acquire land near the current campus. With plans to extend programs and provide more room for instruction, there will be an estimated 60% of added space to the campus. Hacking sees this project as a contribution to the community and anticipates the expansion will give people hope for the county’s future workforce.

“This is a story that I don’t think a lot of people know about,” Hacking said of the college’s plans for expansion. “This is something very positive.”

Despite limitations the coronavirus pandemic has placed on learning facilities, Tooele Tech is still seeing a high demand for training.

Along with welding and medical assisting programs fueling this uptick, CDL and diesel tech certifications have skyrocketed. According to a 2021 funding request, Diesel certification in 2020 alone rose 67% over the fiscal year of 2018 and 43% from 2019.

Unfortunately, this swelling of numbers has the potential to further bottleneck an already backlogged pool of future students. Hacking stresses the need for an expansion of the campus as a means to increase capacity. He has worked in conjunction with local lawmakers such as Senator Ann Millner, who helped create a dedicated building fund for institutions of higher learning.

Utah House representative Doug Sagers has also championed Tooele Tech’s expansion, pushing the state legislature to secure $15.2 million in funds for the school. While the appropriation has yet to be approved by the Higher Education board and other agencies, Hacking says the project could be approved within the next three years if everything goes smoothly.

Looking ahead, plans are in place to incorporate new programs into the school. Potential certification programs such as robotics and pharmacy tech are options, but Hacking notes that the college’s curriculum is “led by industry” and subject to change.