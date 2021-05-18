Tooele Technical College holds 2021 graduation

With 2020 ceremony canceled Thursday’s ceremony honored 451 graduates ♦

Tooele Technical College students, faculty, friends, and guests gathered on the school’s east lawn for their graduation ceremony on Thursday evening.

With 2020’s graduation canceled due to COVID-19, Thursday night’s ceremony celebrated all graduates from 2020 and 2021.

The graduation included 451 graduates.

The evening’s program included two student speakers followed by a keynote address from Joyce Hogan, chair of the Tooele Technical College Board of Directors, along with the traditional presentation certificates.

Around 120 students, dressed in black robes, walked across the stage to receive their certificate from their instructors.

With the two years accumulation of graduates and the school’s open enrollment and competency-based education programs — meaning some programs have students starting and and completing at different times all through the year — not all graduates were able to return to campus for graduation.

Student speaker Crystal Fowler, a licensed practical nurse graduate, said “I was never caught up, there was always more to do.”

“Why do it?” she rhetorically asked. “We were able to witness the miracle of life and the sacredness of death.”

To her fellow graduates, Fowler said, “I urge you to do it. Don’t hold back and wait for the proper time.”

Student speaker Anthony Goday, a student of the year and an industrial maintenance technician graduate, said he didn’t grow up in the best of circumstances.

“My mom did the best she could for me and my brothers,” he said. “She worked as many jobs and as many hours as she needed to take care of us. … We aren’t all dealt the best cards. We don’t get to choose the cards, but it’s what we do with the cards we get that counts.”

Joyce Hogan recalled the early history of Tooele Technical College, or Tooele Applied Technology College.

“Tooele students had to catch a bus at 6:30 a.m and ride into Salt Lake County to get technical education,” she said. “Until a group of community leaders got together and went to the legislature and said ‘We need a college.’”

Hogan advised the graduates to “Chase your dreams and find your passion.”