Tooele Technical College honors first president

Tooele Technical College paid honor to former President Scott Snelson during their 2023 graduation ceremony.

Robert Brems, former Utah College of Applied Technology president, and Ellen Lange-Christensen, former Tooele Technology College vice president of student services, along with members of Snelson’s family participated in the unveiling of a portrait of Snelson as the 2023 graduation ceremony began on Thursday evening.

The portrait was painted by Casey Childs, an American born artist currently based in Utah. He is a full time painter and Wyoming native who first studied art formally at Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming.

Snelson was the first president of Tooele Applied Technology College when the college was established by the state Legislature in 2009. He retired in 2017 after 30 years in education. Tooele Applied Technology College became Tooele Technical College.

Snelson passed away on April 29, 2021 at the age of 61.

Prior to his appointment as president of TATC, Snelson was the acting president of the Salt Lake/Tooele Applied Technology College. During Snelson’s tenure at TATC, the college experienced marked growth in students, facilities and programs. TATC’s student headcount grew from 394 in 2010 — the first full year after the school opened — to 745 in 2016, according to Utah College of Applied Technology annual reports.

Snelson began his career as an instructor at Roy High School, followed by various high school administrative experiences before serving as a specialist at the Utah State Office of Education. He later served as the vice president of student services at Mountainland Applied Technology College in Lehi.