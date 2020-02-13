Tooele Technical College, welding industry announce new partnership

Tooele Technical College has a new partnership with the welding industry that officials say will boost the school’s scholarship fund and training program that provides certified welders.

Norco, Miller and Hypertherm are the three welding companies that have joined forces with Tooele Tech.

“At Tooele Tech, we believe and have proven that all students have the potential to succeed,” said Paul Hacking, president of Tooele Tech during a press conference Tuesday. “Thanks to this innovative partnership, even more students will have the opportunity to fulfill that potential in an instructional environment, which will always have the latest equipment and more opportunity to learn, grow and succeed.”

He added, “I am very grateful that the leadership of Norco, the largest independent welding supplier in the United States, has recognized the potential to elevate the quality of our program and even more, the opportunity to elevate the lives of our students through the power of technical education. We are deeply grateful to these companies who are setting the standard throughout the state of Utah on how business leaders can play a critical role in contributing to the quality of education and preparing the next generation of workers for their industries.”

The new partnership is hailed to strengthen Tooele Tech’s industry relevant training, connect students with employers, and empower graduates to enter a field with the earning power to support their families.

“We are always in search of opportunities to team up with top-notch facilities like Tooele Tech and then partner with industry leading vendors to provide new technology and the latest equipment,” said Norco’s executive vice president, Robert Mohr Gerry. “It is our honor to work with Miller and Hypertherm in support of Tooele Tech.”

As result of the partnership, Tooele Tech’s welding program will be provided with new equipment and supplies in an ongoing rotation every two years.

“The partnership will allow the welding program to adjust our curriculum to even better meet industry needs,” said Greg Price, lead welding instructor at Tooele Tech.

With the equipment and instruction aligned with industry standards and needs, Tooele Tech will be able to supply employees who are ready to fill local jobs, officials say.

“Our welding industry is ever changing as technology continues to strive,” said Jim Truett, northwest regional manager of Miller Welding, during the press conference. “It’s important as educators to stay on top of technology advancements so that you may prepare and give your students an advantage when they complete your program. We are pleased to be a part of this.”

Tooele Tech provides education programs that develop skills to certify as a welding technician I, II and III. The average starting wage for a welding technician ranges from $14.59 an hour for a technician I to $23 an hour for a level III technician, according to Tooele Tech’s website.

The college’s mission is to meet the needs of Tooele County employers for technically skilled workers by providing hands-on, market-driven technical training and certification to both secondary and adult students.

Its mission is accomplished through competency-based training programs, which may be long-term, short-term or custom-designed for individual employer needs. All programs are affordable and most are offered in a flexible open-entry, open-exit format, allowing students to progress at their own pace, on their own schedule, according to Tooele Tech.

Visit www.tooeletech.edu for program offerings and additional information.