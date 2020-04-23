Tooele track star signs with Utes

McCloy excited to compete in loaded Pac-12 ♦

When Tooele High senior Makenna McCloy first started trying to decide where she would continue her track career, the University of Utah wasn’t the first school that came to mind.

However, when she took the opportunity to visit the Salt Lake City campus, she found out that she was meant to be a Ute, after all.

McCloy made it official last week, signing her national Letter-of-Intent to join Utah’s women’s track and field team next season. She is the latest Tooele County track star to reach the Division I collegiate level.

“I had been kind of looking at a lot of other colleges – BYU, Utah State and Weber,” McCloy said. “I had never really considered going to the U, ever, but my mom went to the U and her whole side of the family are really big Ute fans. I really wanted to go to BYU, but I filled out a recruiting form just for the heck of it. Long story short, I went on an unofficial visit there and I got to see the team train and got to talk to the coaches and interact with the girls, got shown around the locker rooms and stuff, and I just felt that was where I needed to be. It all worked out, I got accepted and I was like, ‘this is it.’”

McCloy, who also starred on the soccer field for Tooele, decided to pursue track and field in college after a successful sophomore season.

“I wanted to make track more a part of my life and compete in college,” she said. “I just knew from that moment that I needed to work super hard and do everything in my power to get me to that level.”

She credited THS track coaches Al Bottema, Kip Bowser and Karen Ware for helping to push her toward that goal.

“I have great coaches, and I think they’re really underrated,” McCloy said. “Bowser pushes me to run with the boys during practice so I can run against people who are way faster than me, usually. That’s really helped me because there’s no holding back when you’re running with the boys, especially when I’m competitive-spirited – I really have to push myself and run to the best of my ability. Bottema has always taught me not to be disappointed in myself and to keep trying even when I have tough races.

“It’s kind of crazy because nobody really thinks much of Tooele. Sometimes I say, ‘oh, I’m from Tooele,’ and nobody knows where that is, but I feel that I can be just as great as anyone from a bigger city. I know I have the work ethic to make myself great and be a big part of (the Utah) program.”

At last year’s Class 4A state track and field meet, McCloy truly stood out. She finished third in the girls’ 100-meter dash with a personal-best time of 12.52 seconds, and she added a sixth-place finish in the 200 in 26.25.

McCloy plans to study psychology at Utah, with a career in mental health, family therapy or sports psychology among the possibilities she’s entertaining. She also knows that she will have a lot of work in front of her as she prepares to join the Utes, who compete in the Pac-12 Conference – home to some of the country’s premier track and field athletes.

“It’s going to be insane,” she said. “There’s going to be so many fast girls and I’m going to be pushed to my limits. I’ve already prepared myself for that. I’m just going to try and really dig deep. I want to lower my times and get a lot stronger mentally and physically. I don’t know how far I’ll get – I don’t know if I’ll get to Pac-12s my freshman year, but I’m really going to push hard and I know I’m really going to look up to the older girls at the U, for sure, to push me.”