Tooele Triathlon registration opens

Whether you are looking for a good excuse to start exercising, tackle a new challenge, or compete in your first triathlon, the Tooele Triathlon may be just the ticket for you.

The Tooele Triathlon features an event for children between ages six and 12 on Friday, June 28, and the sprint triathlon for participants of all ages on Saturday, June 29.

“The Tooele Tri is a great race for all athletic abilities, including those who are just looking to get into the sport,” said Terra Sherwood, Tooele City’s assistant director of parks and recreation.

The low registration fees attract both local and out-of-area participants. Athletes may register online at tooelecity.org or in person at Tooele City Hall or the Pratt Aquatic Center.

The sprint triathlon fee is $25 and the kids’ competition is $15 for the first child and $10 for additional children from the same family.

A quality race shirt is given to those who register before May 30.

Both the kids’ and sprint triathlons differ from the traditional swim-bike-run format. Participants run, bike, and then complete the event swimming at the Pratt Aquatic Center.

“We’ve had many athletes tell us they find the swim at the last ‘refreshing,’” Sherwood said.

The kids’ triathlon consists of swimming between 50 and 150 yards (depending on the athlete’s age), a 3.2-mile bike, and .7-mile run.

The sprint triathlon, which caps registration at 125 participants, consists of a 3.1-mile run, 12-mile bike, and 400-yard swim.

With the swim leg at the end of the event, athletes enter the water in the outside lane, swim down and back in the same lane then switch to the next lane.

“Triathlons continue to grow in popularity,” Sherwood said. “We hope to fill this year’s event with as many local people as possible.”