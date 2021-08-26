Tooele Valley Airport Overlay Ordinance explained

The draft airport overlay zone was first discussed by the planning commission in two public meetings in November 2020.

Public open houses with the Salt Lake Department of Airports,their consultants, the Tooele County Community Development Department, and the County Planning Commission were held by Zoom broadcasts from the County Council Chambers in the Tooele County Building on Feb. 3 and 10, 2021.

Based on input received during these meetings, the Salt Lake Department of Airports made some changes in their proposal.

The SLC Department of Airports is now requesting approval of their proposed overlay zone ordinance from the county. That approval requires a recommendation from the County Planning Commission and final action from the County Council.

The County Council may adopt, reject, or modify the draft ordinance.

The draft ordinance creates a new chapter of the Tooele County Land Use Ordinance with 21 sections and 15 pages of content. It creates five zones of property around the airport labeled zones A, B, C, D and H. Zone A is the land closest to the airport.

In Zone A residential uses would be limited to RR-5 or 10 as permitted uses or RR-1 as a conditional use. Sound attenuation would be required for residential uses. Aviation compatible uses would be encouraged, but other sensitive uses would not be allowed.

In Zone B residential densities of RR-1, 5, and 10 would be permitted uses. Aviation compatible uses would be permitted. Other residential land uses would not be permitted. Other sensitive uses would be allowed as a conditional use. All other land uses would be permitted, subject to Tooele County’s Land Use Ordinance. Sound attenuation would be required for residential uses.

In Zone C residential densities of RR-1, 5, and 10 would be permitted. Other residential uses would not be permitted. Other sensitive uses would be a conditional use, subject to Tooele County’s Land Use Ordinance. All other land uses would be permitted, subject to Tooele County’s Land Use Ordinance.Sound attenuation would be required for residential use.

In Zone D residential densities of RR-1, 5, and 10 would be permitted. R-1-10 would require a conditional use permit. All other residential uses would not be permitted. All other land uses would be permitted, subject to Tooele County’s Land Use Ordinance.Sound attenuation would be required for residential use.

In Zone H there would be no land use restrictions but height restrictions would apply.

Sensitive uses are described as uses that congregate people in large groups, such as some recreational uses, schools, or hospitals.

All new development in the five zones would be subject to height restrictions following federal regulations and the FAA standard obstruction evaluation and airport space analysis required.

Avigation easements would also be required for new development in airport overlay zones A – D.

The requirements of the overlay zone would not be retroactive, or in other words the overlay ordinance would not require the removal, lowering, or other changes or alterations in any structure or tree that is located within the overlay at the time it is adopted.

Any existing residential use in place prior to the passage of the overlay ordinance, which is not permitted by the Airport Overlay Zone Ordinance, would be allowed a one-time expansion by up to no more than 25% of the dwelling’s floor area.