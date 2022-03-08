Tooele Valley Basketball’s Top High School Players

Tooele Valley MVP Carter Killian of Grantsville led his team to the 3A state championship title game where the Cowboys came up a bit short in a close loss to Layton Christian Academy.

Killian has been a mainstay on the team the past three years, competing in 71 games. He played in 18 varsity games as a freshman.

This year he averaged 14.7 points per game shooting 49% He grabbed 4.8 rebounds per game with 3.5 assists.

Killian played fewer minutes per game his senior season than he did during his junior year. He scored a season-high 31 points in a home victory over Stansbury 59-47.

“I was so fortunate to coach Carter Killian. We’ve had two very successful seasons with Carter as our starting point guard. Carter was especially great because he put in the time to be great. He was relentlessly committed to improving as a player. He put in so much work in the offseason, before practice, after practice, on weekends, and anywhere in between,” said coach Nate Austin.

“His scoring, passing, and defensive ability on the court coupled with his leadership, humility, and competitive drive will cement him as one of the best to ever do it at Grantsville High School. Carter is not only a great basketball player though, he is as good a human being as you’re going to find. He was a great teammate and cares deeply about people. He is kind, humble, and friendly. I will miss coaching him and my daily interaction with him, but I know that Carter will be successful in the next phase of his life. I can’t wait to watch who he continues to become.”

Stanbury’s Logan Richins also enjoyed a superb season. The 6’1” senior led 5A in rebounding with 10.5 rebounds per game and averaged 16 points per game. He was the fourth-leading rebounder in the state in all classifications.

Richins and Landen Giles were a talented tandem leading the Stallions.

“If you watch them on film, they are great together. They trust each other and just seem to know how to work together,” said coach Joe White.

On the girls’ side, Grantsville’s Mckenzie Allen is the Tooele Valley MVP. She posted a banner year with a 21.3 points-per-game scoring average with 5.3 steals per game, 3.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

“Kenzie is an elite athlete and she has a drive to personally be one of the best ever at GHS. She really took it upon herself this year to prove to everyone that this season was not going to be a “rebuilding” season and that she and her teammates were ready to compete right now and they proved it,” said coach Megan Vera.

“She grew a lot as a leader as well. She is so fun to watch and does some amazing things out there on the floor. We are proud of everything she has accomplished and are really excited to have her for another year. Her potential has no limit and we are excited to see how far she takes herself this off-season, next season and beyond.”

Stansbury’s Ainsley Thurber averaged 13.8 points per game with 4.3 rebounds per game and 2.2 steals per game.

All Tooele-Valley Boys Team

Carter Killian – Grantsville

Logan Richins – Stansbury

Landen Giles – Stansbury

Gabe Mouritsen – Grantsville

Julian Mahoe – Tooele

Matthew Topham – Stansbury

Will Hinton – Stansbury

Tate Allred – Grantsville

Brigham Mulford – Grantsville

Ethan Simmons – Tooele

All Tooele-Valley Girls Team

Mckenzie Allen – Grantsville

Ainsley Thurber – Stanbury

Avery Allred – Grantsville

Epa Tia – Stanbury

Emily Ware – Grantsville

Tailor Palmer – Stansbury

Rylie Hogan – Tooele

Sarah Gatluak – Stansbury

Ellie Thomas – Grantsville

Breanna Beer – Tooele