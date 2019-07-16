Tooele Valley Bicycle opens up new retail shop

Avid cyclist Aaron Spilker moves bike business out of his home ♦

Tooele two-wheelers no longer need to travel out of town to get service and supplies.

Tooele Valley Bicycle officially opened shop in Tooele City on Monday, according to owner Aaron Spilker.

Spilker, an avid cyclist who has competed in more than one Ironman race, said he has been repairing bicycles out of a home-based business in his garage in Stansbury Park for over nine years.

Opening a full retail bike shop didn’t seem that far of leap; in fact, it was a long term goal for Spilker.

“It’s been a dream of mine to open a bike shop for a long time,” he said. “All the pieces came together for us and it just felt like now was the right time to do it.”

Tooele needed a bike shop, said Spilker, and he wanted to get a locally owned bike shop open before a shop from out of town decided to fill the need.

Tooele Valley Bicycle is a family business. Spilker’s wife, Christy; son, Taylor; and daughter-in-law, Emily, all work in the store.

Spilker has a long history of repairing bicycles. He started working on bikes in a bike shop in Idaho Falls when he was 13 years old. Spilker kept working on them through high school and continued working for bike shops while in college to pay for school.

A day job as a nurse brought Spilker to Stansbury Park 15 years ago.

A member of the Tooele Valley Cycling Club, Spilker started working on bikes for cycling club members when they found out that he had the equipment. Eventually he opened a bike shop in his garage.

Along with repair work on all bicycle makes and models, Tooele Valley Bicycle sells new and used bicycles and parts and accessories — which is more service than Spilker was able to provide out of his home garage.

Tooele Valley Bicycle will be a family-friendly bike business, selling quality new bikes in a price range that families can afford, Spilker said.

Among the brands of new bikes sold there are Free Agent, IZIP, KHS, Raleigh, Redline and Yamaha. The store has e-bikes, road bikes, and mountain bikes.

Spilker wants to help youth to acquire bicycles.

“If somebody has an old bike they aren’t using that needs a little work, they can bring in it in and we’ll fix it up and see that a youth that can’t afford a bike gets it,” Spilker said. “Maybe in exchange for a little community service.”

Along with sales and service, Tooele Valley Bicycle will branch out into bike education, providing instruction for the Scouts BSA cycling merit badge and supporting bike clubs, according to Spilker.

“I’d like to bring back bike rodeos,” he said.

Tooele Valley Bicycle is located at 1226 N. Main St., in Tooele City on the north end of the Tooele Plaza strip mall. Store hours are Monday – Wednesday and Friday noon – 8 p.m. Thursday noon – 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The store is closed on Sundays.

Tooele Valley Bicycle can be reached at 435-241-8133 or visit the Tooele Valley Bicycle Facebook page.