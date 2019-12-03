Tooele Valley Community Créche event set for Friday and Saturday

A world-wide collection of créches, or nativity sets, will be on display this weekend for all of Tooele County to view.

The Tooele Utah Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting its first Tooele Valley Community Créche on Friday and Saturday at its meetinghouse on Skyline Drive in Tooele City.

Stake leaders asked their members to volunteer their personal créches for the two-day show. They responded with more créches than the building has room to display, according to Dustin Laughlin, one of the event’s organizers.

“We have 300 créches but we only have room to display 200,” Laughlin said.

Among the créches are some unique ones, including one that was hand crocheted and another that was hand carved by a grandfather and passed down through three generations, according to Laughlin.

“There should be créches from a wide variety of countries around the world,” he said.

Owners of the créches will set them up in the meetinghouse’s cultural hall. People who come to see them will follow a path through the hall as they observe all the displays. Instrumental music will play in the background, according to Laughlin.

Laughlin said people should have time to view all the créches. Each créche will have a card to explain its origin.

“It’s non-denominational,” he said. “The public is welcome.”

The Tooele Valley Community Créche will be open on Friday, Dec. 6 from 6-9 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 3-6 p.m. at the meeting house located at 777 Skyline Drive in Tooele City.