Tooele Valley runners to gather for annual Thanksgiving Day 5K

Walkers, joggers and runners will all gather Thanksgiving morning in the annual Side Dish Sprint to burn a few pre-Turkey Day calories and collect food for the Tooele County Food Bank.

The event, now in its sixth year, begins at 8 a.m. at Tooele’s England Acres, 880 N. 400 East. The 3.1-mile route encircles a neighborhood on Tooele’s northeast quadrant.

Entry fee is $5 per person or $20 per family. Participants are also encouraged to donate one or more food items for the Tooele County Food Bank. Cash and personal checks will be accepted the morning of the event.

Kickin’ Cancer’s Can and Tooele Running Club co-sponsor the annual event that draws 80-125 participants. Kickin’ Cancer’s Can, a 501(c)3 non-profit charity, financially assists Tooele Valley families who are fighting cancer.

All monies received will be contributed to Kickin’ Cancer’s Can, after costs for permits, insurance and incidentals are covered.

Participants are also encouraged to bring a favorite Thanksgiving Day side dish that will be raffled off among participants.

In past years, the group has collected over 2,000 pounds of non-perishable food items for the Tooele County Food Bank.

A limited supply of Tooele Running Club shirts and hoodies will also be sold. Hoodies are $25 and the popular TRC shirts sell for $10.

Questions on the event can be directed to Charlie Roberts at 801-556-6318 or at charlietooele@gmail.com.