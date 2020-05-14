Tooele Valley: ‘so much, so close’ and now ‘so safe’

County consultant reports on tourism campaigns success ♦

Tooele County’s tourism taxes collected in 2019 jumped 10.4%. That’s double the average increase for the last three years.

The County’s tourism consultants lay claim to the credit for the lion’s share of that increase.

“There’s been no change in the tax rate, no new attractions, tourism growth outpaced population growth in the county, and most tourism event attendees come from outside the county,” said Devin Shelley, managing partner with State Street Partners.”We can reasonably conclude that the advertising efforts themselves were the marketplace interventions responsible for the most recent increases in Tooele County tourism revenues and growth rate.”

Tooele County’s relationship with State Street Partners began in January 2016 when the County, at the suggestion of the Tourism Tax Advisory Board, hired the group to study Tooele County’s tourism potential, prepare possible tourism promotion strategies, and develop a brand for the County. The 2016 contract was awarded to State Street after a competitive bid process.

State Street released the findings of their study in 2017.

In October 2018 the County contracted with State Street for a $450,000 tourism campaign to include print, television and print media.

State Street Partners held a launch campaign at Utah Motorsports Campus and unveiled the County’s new “so much … so close” brand in December 2018,

Shelley described the campaign organized by State Street for Tooele County as a “full-court press.”

Among the things Tooele County received for its $450,000 was: an updated tourism website; a Facebook, Instagram, and other social media tourism presence; billboards, magazine ads, six television spots that were produced and aired in Utah as well as in targeted markets in Idaho, Nevada, and California — the commercial aired on conventional networks as well as cable, satellite, and on demand shows; social media influencers including radio celebrities and photographers were involved in promoting Tooele County on electronic media; TV personality Trace Worthington donated time for four spots about Tooele County during his show and Travis Pastrana, founder of Nitro Circus, did an interview and talked about bringing the Nitro world Games to Tooele County and world class venue at UMC.

Aside from increasing the tourism tax fund, which is collects revenue from a separate tax on restaurants and hotels, tourism makes other significant contributions to the County’s economy, according to Shelley.

Statewide, tourism saves each local household an estimated $1,286 in taxes that would otherwise be collected. In Tooele County tourism is responsible for 13% of all jobs., said Shelley, citing statistics from the Utah Office of Tourism.

Local businesses report benefits from tourism events, according to Shelley, with hotels reporting full-bookings and upcharges, gas stations selling twice as much fuel and more food and merchandise than usual, restaurants reporting on average a 10% increase in sales, food trucks enjoy up to 30% return on investment, grocery stores sell more snacks and beverages than usual and superstores sell out of snacks, beverages, and camping supplies.

There is plenty of growth for tourism in Tooele County, but with the COVID-19 pandemic 2020 tourism growth may be a challenge, according to Shelley.

“One thing Tooele County has going for it in 2020 is a lot of wide open outdoor space that families can safely enjoy,” he said. “As the economy reopens, market research suggests people and businesses are looking forward to doing lots of nearby, affordable, selfie-worthy, outdoor activities but only if they feel safe.The good news is that Tooele Valley checks all of those boxes.”

Shelley recommended a slight variation to the Tooele Valley key messaging for tourists. In addition to Tooele Valley being “So Much, So Close” it must also be “So Safe,” suggested Shelley.

Every resident can play a key role in Tooele County’s economic recovery as the county reopens following the COVID-pandemic, according to Shelley.

Shelley asks that every Tooele County resident and business owner buy into the “culture of tourism” and invite their friends, family, and colleagues to visit Tooele Valley.

“Whether it’s offroading in the West Desert, skydiving from the airport, family photo shoots on the Salt Flats, kart racing at UMC, or scuba diving at Seabase, let’s have some fun and recover responsibly,” Shelley said.