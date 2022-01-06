Tooele Valley Theatre brings “Little Women: The Musical” to local stage

‘Sometimes when you dream, your dreams come true’ ♦

The tale of four sisters that come of age during the Civil War era will be sung on stage at Tooele High School for the public to enjoy.

The Tooele Valley Theatre opens their production of “Little Women: The Musical” on Thursday night on the stage at the Tooele HIgh School auditorium.

The show is literally on the stage, as Tooele Valley Theatre transformed the school’s stage into a 90-seat black-box style theater.

“Little Women,” an American classic, is Louisa May Alcott’s story of the adventures of the four sisters — who live in Concord, Massachusetts with their mother while their father is on the Civil War battlefield. The story is brought to vivid life on stage through the magic of music.

“We decided to do ‘Little Women: the Musical’ during our premiere season because this show can showcase many talented women in our community,” said Brianna Lyman, one of the founders of Tooele Valley Theatre. “Little Women is a timeless story and the music in the show is gorgeous.”

The black-box arrangement brings the audience close to the action and creates a connection between the audience and performers, creating an illusion of sitting in the living room with the cast, according to Ada Taylor, who directs “Little Women” for Tooele Valley Theatre.

“It works really well,” she said. “The show is about a small family — family and home, and the black box brings the audience into the family.”

Although Alcott wrote her story in the 19th century, the storyline is timeless, according to Taylor.

“”Little Women’ has a forever message of family, hope and independence,” she said.

Alcott published “Little Women” in two volumes printed in 1868 and 1869. It is loosely based on the lives of Alcott and her three sisters. It was adapted for film seven times starting with a silent film in 191. A radio play of “Little Women” was prepared in 1933. A television musical of “Little Women” aired in 1958. The novel was adapted into a musical in 2005.

Tooele Valley Theatre’s performance features Sofia Kenrick as Jo March, Boston Bean as Amy March, Julianne Ferguson as Beth March and Emelie Shinn as Meg March.

The cast list also includes Cassidy Ellenberger as Marmee, Chelsea Tramell as Aunt March and Ms Kirke, Ian Rockwell as Laurie, Nathan Stuart as John Brooke, Chad Henwood as Professor Bhaer and Glen Carpenter as Mr. Laurence.

The show runs Jan. 6-8 and Jan. 13-15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Tooele High School auditorium. Tickets can be purchased online at tooelevalleytheatre.org. Buying tickets in advance is encouraged, but tickets can be bought at the door with a card.

The cast is tested for COVID weekly. The cast and crew wear masks when not on stage. Patrons are required to wear masks.