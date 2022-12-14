Tooele Valley Theatre presents ‘A Christmas Carol’

‘God bless us everyone’ ♦

Charles Dickens novella, “A Christmas Carol,” was first published in 1843. Nearly 180 years later, the story has become a classic that has been adapted for performance on stage, film, opera and other production media.

Dickens’ Christmas tale weaves the story of miserly Ebenezer Scrooge as he is guided by the ghost of his business partner, Jacob Marley, and the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future, on a heartwarming journey toward redemption, ultimately inspired by his community.

Watching a performance of “A Christmas Carol,” brings warmth to the viewer’s heart as they are reminded of the spirit of the Christmas season and of hope as found in the rekindling of humanity in a heart as cold as Scrooge’s.

“I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. I will live in the past, the present, and the future. The spirits of all three shall strive within me. I will not shut out the lessons that they teach!” said Scrooge.

The Tooele Valley Theatre brings a live performance of “A Christmas Carol,” to the Tooele High School auditorium stage on Dec. 20, 21, 22 and 23 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at tooelevalleytheatre.org/tickets. Tickets can be bought at the door with cards before performances, but by purchasing in advance, patrons can skip the line.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for kids.

Come to the show early and enjoy music from the TVT Dickens style choir that will perform in the lobby before the performance.

The production team for Tooele Valley Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol” includes: director/adaptation, Carol LaForge; assistant director, Emily Henwood; stage manager, Chad Henwood; scenic building, Collin Ray and Michael Ray; costumes, Brianna Lyman; props, Maryn Ray; music direction, Cassidy Ellenberger; lighting, Ian Ray; and choir director: Nancy DeMello.

“Reflect upon your present blessings—of which every man has many—not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some,” Charles Dickens in “A Christmas Carol.”