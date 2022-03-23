Tooele Valley Theatre presents ‘Fun Home The Musical’

Show opens Thursday on THS stage ♦

Tooele County’s newest theatre group will open the Broadway musical “Fun Home” on the Tooele High School stage on Thursday, March 22.

“Fun Home the Musical” is a powerhouse of emotion and thought, according to Chad Henwood who directs the powerful production for Tooele Valley Theatre.

“It [Fun Home] is heartbreaking, intelligent, and sensitive in the matters it discusses,” said Henwood. “This story is an autobiographical piece but its themes are extremely relevant to all of us. Accompanied by one of the most beautiful scores in musical theatre, the stories of the Bechdel family help us explore compassion, understanding, healing, identity, family impacts and forgiveness.”

“Fun Home The Musical” was adapted by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori from Alison Bechdel’s 2006 graphic memoir of the same name.

The story of “Fun Home” begins when the father of graphic novelist, Alison, dies unexpectedly. Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life.

Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family’s Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father’s secret life.

Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes, according to Henwood.

The original Broadway production was nominated for twelve Tony Awards, winning five, including Best Musical, and its cast album received a nomination for the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The musical was a finalist for the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for drama.

“This is a story that Tooele has not seen on its stages and it is very timely and important to be told now,” Henwood said.

The cast includes Lucile Johnson as adult Alison, Emily Henwood as medium Alison, Sofia Kenrick as young Alison, Henry Ballesteros as Bruce Bechdel, Brianna Lyman as Helen Bechdel, Boston Partridge as John Bechdel, Emelie Shinn as Christian Bechdel, AJ Gross as Joan and Kai Sadowski as Roy, Pete, Mark and Bobby.

The creative team includes Henwood as director, Emily Henwood as choreographer, set design and construction by Collin Ray, props by Maryn Ray, costumes by Briana Lyman and lights by Renee Fowler.

Tooele Valley Theatre was formed in 2020 during the pandemic by four Tooele High School graduates whose love of theater and imagination goes back to their high school days, Chad Henwood, Emily Henwood, Brianna Lyman and Collin Ray.

Out of high school for six or seven years now, the four friends returned back to Tooele with formal theater education, training and experience with day jobs to support their love of theater.

The Utah Theatre Bloggers Association in their year end “Excellence in 2021” post recognized Tooele County’s startup theater group, now in their second season.

“Hands down, the best Shakespeare production I’ve seen in a while was Tooele Valley Theatre’s production of A Midsummer Night Dream. I don’t naturally gravitate to Shakespeare productions but I absolutely loved this Midsummer. The cast had so much fun with this production and it was obvious. Chad Henwood was a fantastic director for this production, making the show a good fit for Shakespeare lovers and Shakespeare novices. Also, Tooele Valley Theatre is the best new theatre company I’ve yet to encounter, with very strong outdoor shows,” wrote Darby Turnbow, UTBA staff member.

Tooele Valley Theatre will open “Fun Home” on the Tooele High School auditorium stage on Thursday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Other performances are planned for March 25, 26, 31 and April 1 and 2. All performances are at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at tooelevalleytheatre.org/tickets or at the door. Card payments are preferred. Please be advised that this production contains mature content and strong language.