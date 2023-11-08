On Saturday, Nov. 11, the Tooele Valley Youth Symphony will perform in a free concert at 4 p.m. with the Tooele Valley Wind Ensemble to honor those who have served in the United States Military.

The concert will take place at Excelsior Academy, located at 124 E Erda Way.

During the concert the Tooele Valley Wind Ensemble will perform the Star-Spangled Banner, Fantasy on Yankee Doodle, The Light Eternal (God of our Fathers), and Stars and Stripes Forever along with the Tooele Valley Youth Symphony.

The Tooele Valley Youth Symphony’s selections have yet to be announced.

“This community event is the best way to honor our Veterans,” said Bob Mosso, cofounder, president, and treasurer of the Tooele Valley Wind Ensemble. “The well-known patriotic music will amplify your pride for our veterans and country.”