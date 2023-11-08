Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

November 8, 2023
Tooele Valley Youth Symphony and Tooele Valley Wind Ensemble to host Veteran’s Day concert

On Saturday, Nov. 11, the Tooele Valley Youth Symphony will perform in a free concert at 4 p.m. with the Tooele Valley Wind Ensemble to honor those who have served in the United States Military.

The concert will take place at Excelsior Academy, located at 124 E Erda Way.

During the concert the Tooele Valley Wind Ensemble will perform the Star-Spangled Banner, Fantasy on Yankee Doodle, The Light Eternal (God of our Fathers), and Stars and Stripes Forever along with the Tooele Valley Youth Symphony.

The Tooele Valley Youth Symphony’s selections have yet to be announced.

“This community event is the best way to honor our Veterans,” said Bob Mosso, cofounder, president, and treasurer of the Tooele Valley Wind Ensemble. “The well-known patriotic music will amplify your pride for our veterans and country.”

 

Ceilly Sutton

Ceilly Sutton

Ceilly Sutton

Latest posts by Ceilly Sutton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top