Tooele veteran shows support for first-responders

New flag flying at Tracey home ♦

A Tooele City veteran will fly a flag at his home to show respect for first responders.

Dennis Tracey recently purchased a flag that commemorates first responders on Amazon. He plans to fly the flag at his home along with his American flag.

The COVID-19 pandemic has spot-lighted first responders in a way they have never been before, said Tracey.

“I want to help honor these brave men and women in a way that they deserve,” Tracey said. “People don’t usually think about them. But their response to the COVID-19 pandemic has put them in the light and people are more aware of these first responders that put their lives at risk.”

Tracey refers to medical personnel, first-responders, nurses, and others that work long hours putting themselves at risk to treat COVID-19 patients.

“Some of them don’t even come home for fear of bringing the virus home with them,” he said.

Firefighters, police officers, corrections officers, dispatch workers, and security workers are all out there on the frontline protecting us every day, according to Tracey.

“Until now, they have rarely been seen and recognized,” he said.

Tracey is no stranger to quiet, behind the scene work.

He served 35 years in the Army working in satellite communications, five years as a defense contractor, and 10 years with the Army Space Command.

Locally, Tracey has been a volunteer with search and rescue and an amateur radio operator.

For some first responders it is their life’s work, for others it is something they volunteer to do, according to Tracey.

“Either way they do work that is usually unseen that protects us all,” he said.

That’s why Tracey went online to find a flag to fly at his southeast Tooele City home.

“The work they do deserves to be noticed and recognized,” he said.