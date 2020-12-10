Tooele veteran will participate in Wreaths Across America

11 wreaths at 11 cemeteries in one day ♦

A Tooele City veteran will travel from one end of Tooele County to the other to honor veterans on National Wreaths Across America Day.

Dennis Tracey will travel to 11 cemeteries in Tooele County on Dec. 19 to place a wreath at each cemetery to remember veterans.

Tracey’s plans include a brief ceremony at each cemetery to explain the significance of National Wreaths Across America Day and the playing of taps on a bugle, he said.

Tracey said he has placed wreaths at cemeteries in Tooele County in the past as part of the Wreaths Across America program.

The first time he placed a wreath at Jordan Byrd’s gravesite in Grantsville, Tracey said. The second time he placed wreaths at cemeteries in Tooele City, Grantsville, and Wendover, he said.

This time, Tracey will start at Ibapah at 8 a.m. on Dec. 19 and then travel to cemeteries in Wendover, Grantsville, St. John, Clover, Vernon, Ophir, Stockton, Tooele City, Stansbury Park and end at Lake Point at 6 p.m.

The program is sponsored by the Tooele United Methodist Church, where Tracey serves as director.

On their website, Wreaths Across America says that wreaths will be laid at over 2,100 participating locations across the country on Dec.19.

Tracey, who is an amateur radio operator, said he will broadcast during his travels across the county on Dec. 19 on each of the county’s four repeaters. He said can be heard at 145.39 MHz on the Vernon repeater, at 147.20 MHz on the Wendover repeater, at 147.20 MHz on the Tooele South Mountain repeater, and at 146.98 MHz on the Delle repeater.

While Tracey is placing one wreath at each cemetery this year, his hope is that cemeteries across the county will become official participating locations with the National Wreaths Across America program, allowing people to sponsor individual wreaths for veterans using the website, wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Tracey’s schedule for Dec. 19 is Ibapah at 8 a.m., Wendover at 9:35 a.m., Grantsville at 11:20 a.m., St. John at noon, , Clover at 12:40 p.m., Vernon at 1:35 p.m., Ophir at 2:50 p.m., Stockton at 3:40 p.m., Tooele City at 4:30 p.m., Stansbury Park at 5:15 p.m. and Lake Point at 5:55 p.m.

People wanting to donate to support the wreaths for the Wreaths Across America in Tooele County for 2020 can reach Tracey at 435-268-9480.