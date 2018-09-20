Tooele wants to sell farm in Vernon

Reason is to bolster city’s budget, reduce tax burden on residents ♦

Tooele City wants to sell 1,784 acres it owns in Vernon but hold on to water assets it acquired with the purchase of the land in 1990.

The Tooele City Council approved a resolution to list the property with Mike Quarnberg of New West Realty Group, LLC. during its business meeting Wednesday night.

Tooele City Attorney Roger Baker said the city council and Mayor Debbie Winn asked him to explore the possibility of selling the land with Quarnberg as the agent because he is an experienced local realtor of agricultural properties and has a lot of knowledge of the Rush Valley area.

“Tooele City owns the land not for the value of the land asset but for the value of the water asset,” Baker said. “Tooele City does not wish to be in the agricultural land management business. Sale of the land may free up capital helpful to Tooele City’s fiscal operations.”

The resolution indicates the purpose for selling the property is to bolster Tooele City finances and to minimize, to the extent possible, the tax burden upon Tooele City residents and businesses.

Tooele City bought the Vernon property for $650,000 to tap into its certified water right of 4,181 acre-feet (1.36 billion gallons) per year with hope to someday pipe part of that water to Tooele City for culinary use by residents.

The land most recently was leased by Aposhian Sod Farm Company, but has been without a tenant the past four years, according to Baker.

The sod farm company and city are in litigation. Baker said the case will be tried in 3rd District Court in December, and he expects appeals thereafter.

The sod company claimed the ity wrongfully terminated a management lease and owed the business money to compensate for its sod crop.

“The city’s reasons for terminating the Aposhian lease are unrelated to its efforts today to sell the property,” Baker said.

He said Tooele City’s use of the money will be determined after the sale of the property and the conclusion of the Aposhian litigation.

The resolution approved Wednesday indicates the city council has determined that owning the property serves no important public purpose beyond preserving the water rights, and wishes to dispose of the property while preserving the water rights and associated wells and pumps, as well as providing an adequate groundwater protection zone.

The listing agreement with Quarnberg is for 12 months with a 7 percent commission after sale is finalized.

“As part of the process we’re having the land re-appraised by an appraiser with extensive agricultural property experience,” Baker said.

The city will ask for two appraisals. One appraisal will include no water provided to the buyer, and the the second appraisal will include the city providing some water.

The resolution indicates the amount of the appraisals will remain confidential until such a time as it becomes public by operation of law.

A listing agreement indicated the sale would include any buildings, corrals, water distribution systems and other structures currently affixed to the property situated in Vernon, AKA “The Melba Ann Ranch.”