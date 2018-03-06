Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
March 6, 2018
Tooele water polo sweeps Cedar tourney

Tooele water polo coach Sam Cox hasn’t had a pool for her team to practice in for the past two weeks with the Pratt Aquatic Center undergoing maintenance, but that didn’t stop her or her team from dominating the Cedar City Tournament over the weekend.

On Friday, the boys team defeated Cedar 10-8 in its opening game. Later that evening, they defeated Southern Utah Water Polo 11-7. On Saturday, they beat Delta 13-9 in the morning before demolishing Bear River 24-2 in the semifinals. They advanced to the championship game, where they defeated Canyon View 10-6.

The girls team also went undefeated during the tournament. They got things started with a 14-1 win over host team Cedar, and then beat Southern Utah Water Polo 15-11. Saturday morning, they beat Bear River 12-7 in the semifinals to advance to the championship game, where they defeated Canyon View 17-8.

