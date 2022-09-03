Tooele wins first game of the season against Hillcrest

Returning home from a road loss in Idaho, which was compounded by a broken down bus on the trip back home, the Tooele Buffaloes were hopeful for a reversal of fortune in their road game against the Hillcrest Huskies.
Friday evening, Buffaloes had a coming out party of sorts as they broke the scoring open in the first half and didn’t look behind throughout the rest of the game. In the first quarter, Tooele posted 13 points on two touchdowns, including a 10-yard rushing touchdown by Wesley Tso within the quarter’s last minute.
In the second quarter, ahead 13-0, Tooele kept up the pace and went on to score two more rushing touchdowns to go ahead 27-0 with nearly three minutes remaining in the half. Not content resting on their laurels, the Buffaloes put up another six points with less than a minute in the second quarter to head to the locker room ahead 33-0
Hillcrest managed to finally get on the board in the third quarter, but not before surrendering another touchdown to the Buffaloes. Heading into the final frame, Tooele held a firm grip of the game with a 40-6 lead.
Following an early fourth-quarter touchdown by Tooele, the Buffaloes were held off the scoreboard for the rest of the game. However, the Huskies were likewise unable to score and lost the game 47-6.
The victory puts the Buffaloes into the win column for the first time this season, with the team now sitting at 1-3.
Starting quarterback completed five of seven passes, good for 107 yards and a passing touchdown. It was the ground game that sealed the win for Tooele with the running unit scoring five touchdowns, three of which came from Tso alone.
Tooele returns home on Sept. 9, where they will face Cedar Valley. Kickoff starts at 7 p.m.