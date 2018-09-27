Tooele woman arrested, charged after alleged theft, resisting arrest

A Tooele woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly stole items from Walgreens, resisted arrest and damaged a police car camera.

Veronica Rose Gourley, 28, is charged with third-degree felony damage to jails, two counts of third-degree felony unlawful acquisition and possession of a financial transaction card, as well as misdemeanor counts of propelling a bodily substance, possession or use of a controlled substance, theft, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

A Tooele City police officer responded to Walgreens on reports of trespassing at 5:02 p.m. on Sept. 18, according to a probable cause statement. When the officer responded, he recognized Gourley from prior incidents.

Gourley attempted to walk away from the officer after he attempted to detain her for further investigation, the statement said. She continued to pull away when the officer tried to place her in handcuffs, until another officer responded.

Officers found several items still in their packaging with tags on the top of Gourley’s purse in plain sight, according to the probable cause statement. The officer went into Walgreens and found makeup items matching those in Gourley’s purse.

A total of $147 worth of merchandise was found in Gourley’s purse, which was scanned and identified as belonging to Walgreens, the probable cause statement said. Tin foil, burnt straws, a small baggie with a black, tar-like substance, and two credit cards belonging to others were found inside the purse as well.

After Gourley returned the items, the officers attempted to place her under arrest and she resisted, the statement said. An officer picked her up and placed her in the rear of a patrol vehicle, at which time Gourley turned around and spit on the officer.

While in the police car, Gourley, who was handcuffed in the front as she told police she was pregnant, attempted to rip down a surveillance camera and pulled out its wires, the statement said. The rear camera in the police car was not functioning when the probable cause statement was submitted.