Tooele Woman arrested for child abuse

A Tooele woman was arrested last week and charged Monday with two counts of second degree felony child abuse.

According to charging documents she put boxes on her step children’s heads and tied their hands behind their backs as a form of punishment. She was arrested after one of her children showed their school principal a video of the abuse.

The woman’s husband was also arrested on Monday on the same charges for knowing about the abuse and doing nothing, according to police.

Tooele City Police officers were dispatched on May 2 to a local elementary school to speak with an 11-year-old boy who had showed his principal a video of his two younger brothers in time out at home standing with a box over their heads and their hands tied behind their backs, according to a probable cause statement prepared by a Tooele City police officer.

When officers spoke with the boy, he told the investigators that he took the video because he was angry that the abuse was happening to his brothers.

He told officers that this type of punishment had been happening for around two years.

He stated that if his brothers were loud in the morning, they would be placed in the punishment for the rest of the day. He said that his stepmother, Lori Carling, 37 is the one that mainly places them in timeout, but his father knows about the abuse, according to the statement.

The boy told officers that a toy is placed on top of both boxes on the boys’ heads and if they move, they have to tie one leg to their hands, leaving them with only one leg to stand on for 30 minutes or more.

After speaking with the 11-year-old, police interviewed his brothers — an eight-year-old boy and a five-year-old boy — they both confirmed the abuse and they both had what appeared to be a burn mark under their chin. Both boys said the mark was caused by their chins rubbing against the inside of the boxes, according to the statement.

The eight-year-old brother told police that Carling placed a granola box inside the box to make it tight, which hurt his ears and made him unable to move his head.

The next day, a search warrant was granted to search their residence and the two boxes that the boys described along with other items the boys described were found.

“The boxes appeared, in my opinion, way too small for the two victims to be able to get any airway inside,” the arresting officer wrote in the statement.

On May 4, the officer spoke with Carling who admitted to the abuse and told them that she usually makes them stay in the boxes for two hours, then she gives them food and water, and they stay in the box for two more hours after that.

Carling told the officer that she had been punishing the boys this way for at least the last three months. She also admitted to tying their hands behind their back and said if they moved, she would tie one leg up leaving them to stand on the other leg for 30 minutes.

Carling was taken into custody on May 5 and booked into the Tooele County Detention Center on two second-degree felony counts of aggravated child abuse.

While Carling was waiting for sentencing in jail, police received information that Chad Andersen, 36, the boys’ father, helped Carling come up with the idea of the abuse and he knew about the abuse that was occurring, according to Hansen.

Andersen was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with the same felonies as Carling.

Carling and Andersen aren’t legally married.

On Monday news surfaced that Carling worked at the Tooele County School District as a paraprofessional and she was terminated Tuesday morning.

The school district sent the Transcript the following statement: “She [Carling] no longer serves as a special education paraprofessional for Tooele County School District. The charges were not related to her employment at the school. The safety of our students and staff is one of our top priorities and we want our community to know there has never been any concerns with her interactions with students or staff. If there are any concerns that were not previously reported, please call the school district or the Tooele City Police Department.”