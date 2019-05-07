Tooele woman charged with child abuse appears in court

A Tooele woman accused of committing multiple acts of child abuse made her initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday.

Pasikalia A. Ungor, 51, is charged with six counts of second-degree felony child abuse to inflict serious physical injury intentionally, two counts of third-degree felony aggravated assault, one count of misdemeanor assault and three counts domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Ungor contacted dispatch on July 26, stating she was going to kill a minor in her care, according to a probable cause statement. When police officers arrived at her residence, the minor was on the roof.

The minor said Ungor had thrown rocks and knives at him while he was on the roof, the probable cause statement said. The minor said they had argued with Ungor while he was driving and they got out of the vehicle to walk home after she had hit them.

The minor said Ungor drove onto the sidewalk in an attempt to hit them with the vehicle, the statement said. Ungor admitted to throwing knives and rocks at the minor victim while they were on the roof and following them on the sidewalk with her vehicle, but she merely wanted to scare him.

A case worker with the state Division of Child and Family Services went to the Ungor residence in January and witnessed another altercation with the same minor, the probable cause statement said. In this incident, Ungor had a knife and was fighting with the minor and when another minor attempted to intervene, she slapped them.

Three other children in the home, aged 15 or younger, witnessed the altercation, according to the probable cause statement. Following the incident, some of the children were sent to live with a relative and the others were sent to a youth services non-profit in Salt Lake City.

The relative some of the minors were sent to live with noticed additional abuse, bruises on the thigh and neck, on another child, the statement said. The child said the bruises were from Ungor hitting them with a belt about one week before being removed from the home.

During interviews with investigators in March, four of the children reported additional instances of abuse, including being hit with wires, belts and back scratchers; cutting their hair as punishment, not allowing them to eat for up to a day, and pushing one child into the pantry door, breaking it, according to the probable cause statement.

A search warrant was issued on April 18 and items such as those described in the abuse were recovered, as well as photographic evidence of the broken pantry door, the statement said.

During her initial appearance in 3rd District Court, Ungor was scheduled to return to court for a scheduling conference on May 28 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.