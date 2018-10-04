Tooele woman charged with endangerment of child

A Tooele woman is facing felony charges after she supplied marijuana edibles to three minors in August.

Alicia Lara, 38, is charged with three counts of third-degree felony endangerment of children and misdemeanor counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession or use of a controlled substance.

Tooele City police were dispatched to a home in reference to a child endangerment situation, according to a probable cause statement. The caller told police she had recently returned from the hospital with her 16-year-old daughter, who needed medical attention after ingesting drugs.

According to the caller, her daughter told her she had eaten a red, gummy-like substance at a friends house and became sick, the statement said. The caller said her daughter snuck out of her father’s house and went to Lara’s house, to meet two other teens.

When the 16-year-old’s father tracked her down and brought her home, the girl was acting as if under the influence, the statement said. The officer spoke with the girl, who said her friend offered her what she believed to be marijuana edibles, which she ate and became ill.

Tooele City police went to Lara’s house and she told police she gave marijuana edibles to the three teens, including the 16-year-old who became sick, the statement said. Lara told police she obtained the edibles from her fiance.

After Lara was not in custody or present for an initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Oct. 1, it was rescheduled to Nov. 5 at 10:30 a.m., before Judge Matthew Bates.