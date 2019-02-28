Tooele woman charged with theft and felony forgery

A Tooele woman is scheduled to be in 3rd District Court next week after she was charged with forgery and theft.

Shayla Bree Lucas, 25, is charged with third degree felony theft, two counts of third-degree felony forgery and misdemeanor theft.

Tooele City Police officers received a report on Oct. 10, 2018, in which the victim claimed two checks belonging to them were stolen, forged and cashed on Oct. 1, according to a probable cause statement. The victim told police they wrote checks for two different payments and Lucas wrote her name over top on the “Pay to the Order of” line on one of the checks, worth $600.

The second check, written out by the victim for $900, was modified to read $1,900 by Lucas, and she wrote her name over the “Pay to the Order of” line, the statement said. In the case of both forged checks, the victim’s driver license number was the ID used to cash the check.

Investigators also obtained video surveillance of Lucas cashing the second check on Oct. 2, according to the probable cause statement.

When Lucas was interviewed by Tooele City police, she admitted to cashing both checks, the statement said. She said she cashed the checks at the request of a friend and the friend gave her a portion of the cash in return.

Lucas also admitted she knew the checks were not legitimate, the probable cause statement said.

Lucas was originally scheduled to make her initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday. Her hearing was continued to March 4 at 10:30 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates, as she was not available to be transported from the Salt Lake County Jail.