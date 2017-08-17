Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

August 17, 2017
Tooele woman, instructor die in skydiving mishap

A Tooele woman and her instructor died in a skydiving accident last Thursday evening at the Nephi City Airport.

Wendi Gabaldon, 41, of Tooele and Serena Whelchel, 35, of California jumped from a Cessna 182 plane at the airport in Juab County around 6:30 p.m., according to a release from Nephi City Police Chief Michael Morgan. Arranged through Sky Dive the Wasatch, a business at the Nephi City Airport, Gabaldon and Whelchel were completing a recreational tandem jump.

Nephi City police officers and Juab County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched at 7:19 p.m. and immediately responded to the scene, the release said. The victims were transported by ambulance to Central Valley Medical Center where they died from their injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation but police believe the parachute did not properly function, according to the release. The accident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

