Tooele woman killed in I-80 accident

A Tooele woman died in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near the Grantsville exit on Tuesday morning, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The woman, identified as Kristina L. Martinez, 53, was traveling westbound in a 2000 Chevy Blazer near milepost 81, according to UHP, prior to 7 a.m. A semitrailer was also traveling westbound in the area at the same time.

The Blazer was traveling at approximately 35 mph due to a separated tire, a release from UHP said. The semitrailer, traveling at approximately 75 mph, drove into the rear of the slow moving SUV, causing it to spin off the right shoulder of the roadway, where it rolled.

While the Blazer was rolling, the driver, Martinez, was ejected and fatally injured, according to UHP. Following the collision, the semitrailer swerved into the median and then rolled, but the driver’s injuries were minor and treated on scene.