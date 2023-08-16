A woman was arrested and is being held without bail after she left her newborn at the hospital shortly after she gave birth to go use fentanyl.

The baby, born at Mountain West Medical Center, suffered from withdrawal and had to be flown to a hospital in Salt Lake City.

The woman, who isn’t being named to protect the victim’s identity, is being charged with child abandonment, a third-degree felony.

When Tooele City Police arrived at Mountain West Medical Center on Aug. 12, they learned that the baby had been flown to the University of Utah Hospital for withdrawal and the mother had left the hospital. Hospital staff hadn’t seen or heard from the mother in seven hours, according to a probable cause statement written by the arresting officer.

Hospital staff told police that when the woman left, she refused to sign an AMA form, a required form for patients leaving the hospital against medical advice.

Police located the woman at a residence on Upland Drive. She told police that she did not relinquish her rights to the hospital and admitted to smoking fentanyl after leaving her baby at the hospital. She told police she planned on returning to the hospital to be with her baby.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was transported to the Tooele County Jail and booked. She is being held without bail.