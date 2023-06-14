Tooele woman ordered to serve prison sentence, pay over $88,000 for wire fraud

A Tooele resident was sentenced to one year in prison on May 31 for coming up with a scheme to defraud an insurance company for payment after a house fire in 2021.

April Kristina Tinnes, 49, pleaded guilty to wire fraud for trying to defraud Kemper Personal Insurance Company between January 2021 and May 2021. The purpose of the scheme was to obtain a payment from her insurance for the fire. As part of her scheme, Tinnes caused a sworn video recorded deposition examination taken by Kemper council documenting Tinnes’ false statements in support of her claim, to be transmitted via wire communications in commerce to Kemper investigators.

Tinnes has been sentenced to prison for aggravated arson, a first-degree felony; arson, with property damage exceeding $5,000 in value, a second-degree felony; and false or fraudulent insurance, also a second-degree felony. In addition to her prison sentence, Tinnes will serve three years of supervised release after her sentence and will be ordered to pay the $88,000 in restitution.

An investigator from the state fire marshal’s office was dispatched on Jan. 16, 2021, to a suspicious fire at 211 South 950 West in Tooele City. They were told this was the second fire at the home within the past five months, according to a probable cause statement written about the incident.

Upon arrival, the fire investigator was told that the residence was owned by Tinnes and another man, and there was no one living in the home at the time, because they were still remodeling it from the initial fire that had occurred months prior. Tinnes and the man were living in a nearby rental home.

Officers received two videos from a nearby home around the time of the fire. The first video was recorded at 11:54 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2021. It showed the entire upstairs of the home light up as if it were on fire and smoke coming out of the house for a short amount of time, before the light went out.

The second video was taken at approximately 6 a.m. on Jan. 16, 2021. The video showed the entire main floor and the second-floor light up as though it was on fire, but the video turned off before the home became fully engulfed, according to the statement.

During their time investigating at the home, the fire investigator observed that the entire main floor, garage, second floor, and plastic shed at the home were a complete loss. There was also a woodshed that had minimal damage to the outside with burn marks on the inside.

According to the statement, the burn marks inside the shed did not match the burn marks from the outside of the shed.

The fire investigator also observed a gas can, fire starter, and a melted red piece of plastic next to the burn marks. The deputy state fire marshal confirmed a second point of origin from inside the shed and the evidence showed it to be arson, according to the pc statement.

The residence directly to the south of Tinnes’ home received fire damage to the north side of the home. The siding on the residence melted during the fire and if fire personnel hadn’t been there, the residence would have also caught on fire, the fire investigator reported. The family was inside of the home and sleeping at the time of the fire.

The fire investigator was provided other surveillance videos from the neighborhood close to Tinnes’ residence that showed two different incidents within six hours of each time, where the home was on fire. While watching the surveillance video, the fire investigator could hear a distinct vehicle leave the area shortly after the fires were started.

Another video showed surveillance of Tinnes’ rental home on the opposite side of town with Tinnes leaving the home at around 4:40 a.m. with the same sound of the distinct vehicle.

Tinnes was taken to the Tooele City Police Department where she was interviewed. Initially, she didn’t tell police and investigators that she left her residence early in the morning before the home started on fire. Tinnes also lied about driving by her residence during the timeframe the house was started on fire, according to the investigators statement.

After the timeframes were confirmed, Tinnes admitted to driving by her home on 950 West on Jan. 15, 2021 at approximately 11:00 p.m. Tinnes also admitted to driving by her home on 950 West on Jan. 16, 2021 before the fire started, according to the pc statement.

Tinnes also told police that the morning of Jan 16, 2021, she had driven to a local 7-11 to buy stomach medicine and a drink. Investigators also found out that Tinnes purchased .98 gallons of gas at 4:50 a.m. in the morning. When she was asked about the gasoline, she did not talk about it.

The gas can and new bag of Firestarter were collected as evidence from the shed and submitted for testing. Results identified Tinnes as being the major contributor on both items.

After the fires, Tinnes initiated an insurance claim for the fire and claimed it to be an accident or from someone else, according to the pc statement.

“This case sends a firm and important message that those who commit arson for financial gain will be prosecuted and brought to justice,” U.S assistant attorney, Mark Hirata, district of Utah, said.