Tooele Women in the Outdoors host event

Weekend getaway at Wapiti scheduled for September 10-12 ♦

The Tooele Women of the Outdoors organization will host a weekend getaway for women loaded with classes, crafts, and food.

The getaway will take place at Camp Wapiti in Settlement Canyon from Sept 10-12.

Women that attend the camp will stay in cabins. After check-in on Friday, they will have some time to relax before classes begin that evening, according to Cleora Evens, president of Tooele Women in the Outdoors.

“We will have classes on Friday and Saturday,” said Evens. “Some of our classes will be, self-defense, yoga, archery, hatchet throwing, a geocaching class, and knife throwing. We will also do a hiking class and have some craft classes.”

Participants will be able to choose which classes they would like to attend, according to Evens.

There is also a swimming pool at the camp that women will be able to use during their time at the camp.

All meals will be provided by the camp. On Saturday evening there will be a banquet dinner with a raffle and silent auction.

“Part of the money to sign up goes to expenses and the food,” said Evens. “We do really have a good time.”

Each year the Tooele Women in the Outdoors group tries to put on this event.

“We have had ladies come from Montana, Idaho, and all over Utah,” Evens said. “We try to do this every year.”

Women who are interested in signing up for the weekend can visit the Tooele Women in the Outdoors Facebook group and click on the sign-up form located there.

Women ages 16 and 17 will be charged $80 to attend the event. Women 18 and older will be charged $100.

Women under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration includes a two-night stay at Camp Wapiti, meals for the whole time, classes and class supplies, printed photo of everyone attending, and a membership to the National Turkey Federation, a group that the Tooele Women of the Outdoors group is affiliated with.

Those attending the event are encouraged to bring clothes for warm and cold weather, good walking shoes, hat, sunglasses, bug spray, sunscreen, and a flashlight.

“If women want to have a fun weekend and get to know some really nice ladies, this would be a good event for them,” said Evens. “Everyone that has come to this event has had a good time and seemed to enjoy themselves.”

For more information about the event, please visit the Tooele Women in the Outdoors Facebook page or call Evens at 435-830-7802.

Registration for the event closes Sept 1.

The Tooele Women in the Outdoors group was founded 14 years ago.

They are affiliated with the National Turkey Federation, an organization that advocates for the turkey industry, raising awareness about how turkey meat can be used, education on hunting, and aims to deliver wholesome turkey meat to consumers.