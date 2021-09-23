Tooele’s 2019 crime rate 5th in state

Tooele City’s general crime rate per thousand people for 2019 was 26.2, the fifth highest rate in the state, below Salt Lake City, Ogden, West Valley, and Price.

That’s what the Tooele City Council learned during a discussion of crime statistics during their Sept. 15 meeting at Tooele City Hall.

Each year, the state Department of Public Safety collects crime statistics for each city in the state and releases a report to the public.

The 2020 report hasn’t been released yet, according to Tooele City Police Chief Adrian Day, so he reviewed the 2019 report with the City Council.

Day began with index crime statistics.

“Index crimes are part one crimes,” he explained. “They are homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated burglary, theft, vehicle theft, arson, and human trafficking.”

Each category in the index crime report is broken up into “per thousand people”.

In the category “arrests per thousand people,” Tooele City’s rate was 43, which was the second highest in the state.

Homicide, rape, and burglary stats are all recorded by how many occurred during the year, not per thousand people.

In 2019, Tooele City saw one homicide, 45 rapes, and 106 burglaries.

So far in 2021, there have been 253 cases of vandalism, 291 drug offenses, zero homicides, six kidnapping cases, 396 theft cases, three prostitution cases, 61 sex offenses, 20 rapes, and 347 traffic accidents.

In 2020, there were 332 cases of vandalism, 405 drug offenses, one homicide, 18 kidnapping cases, 720 theft cases, zero prostitution cases, 73 sex offenses, 32 rapes, and 492 traffic accidents.

In 2021, so far there were 778 adult arrests and 74 juvenile arrests, compared with 1,129 adult arrests and 201 juvenile arrests in 2020.

This year, the police department opened up online reporting for individuals wanting to report crimes online, rather than calling dispatch.

So far this year 31 online reports have been received.

At the end of the meeting, Day asked council members if they had any questions about the stats.

“These are really quite sobering,” said council chairwoman Melodi Gochis.

Ed Hansen, council members, asked Day why he thinks Tooele City has such a high crime rate.

Day said he wasn’t sure why Tooele has a high crime rate other than the fact that Tooele City used to be a mining town and a lot of individuals like to drink alcohol, which could make the crime statistics go up.

He also said that Tooele is close to Salt Lake City and that could have something to do with it.