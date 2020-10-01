Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Leaves starting to change in Middle Canyon on Wednesday.
  • Kim Skinner running up Dark Trail in Settlement Canyon.
  • Rosie Murray enjoying a fall run in Settlement Canyon.
  • Trees just starting to change up in Andaconda.
  • Dark Trail in Settlement Canyon.
  • Left Hand Fork trail in Settlement Canyon.

October 1, 2020
Tooele’s Brilliant Fall Colors

Trees are changing their colors throughout Tooele County. These photos were all taken within the last few weeks so make sure to get up in our canyons and enjoy their beauty before it’s too late.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top