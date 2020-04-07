Tooele’s Cluff wins White-Kimber Award

Leading scorer is third sophomore to receive honor ♦

The Tooele girls basketball team endured its fair share of challenges during the 2019-20 season, struggling with injuries and an inexperienced roster that led to a lot of valuable learning experiences.

Through it all, sophomore Alivia Cluff stepped up and did whatever the Buffaloes needed her to do, including carrying the team on her back for long stretches of the season while much of her supporting cast was unable to play. Thus, it was an easy decision for former THS coach Susan Rydalch to name Cluff as this year’s recipient of the Jackie White-Kimber Memorial Award, which is given each year to the member of the THS girls basketball team who best exemplifies leadership skills and character while playing an integral role on the team.

“I was very, very honored,” Cluff said. “My coach (Randy Goss) explained to me what the award was and why I received it, and I was very, very, very grateful. I was proud of myself because I believe that I did work hard, but I obviously couldn’t have done it without all my teammates. I was very honored to be able to receive this award.

“I want to thank my coaches. My coaches are always there for me and always willing to stay after (practice) with me, rebound for me and have a little competition and kind of spice things up – (Chris) Baker, Coach Goss and his son (Andrew). For all that they do for me and challenging me, no matter what it is, I want to thank them.”

Cluff is the third sophomore to win the award in its 32-year history, dating back to the inaugural award in 1988-89. Karie Johnson (1990-91) and Aysha Lewis (2018-19) are the others.

Buffaloes coach Randy Goss marveled at Cluff’s work ethic, which allowed her to become a leader both on and off the floor despite her status as an underclassman.

“It was a pretty easy choice,” Goss said. “Pretty much, you could count on her at least getting double-digits per game when we were going through that rough time. She took it upon herself to step up her game. She’s really had to step up and take it upon herself to put the ball in the hoop. She’s come a long way.”

Cluff was an Honorable Mention All-State selection, averaging a team-high 12.7 points per game and hitting 23 3-pointers. She shined brightest in Region 10 play, scoring 24 points in a win over Ben Lomond. She also scored 22 points against eventual region champion Juan Diego and 21 against Cedar Valley during a stretch when the Buffaloes were without several key pieces.

“Age has a lot to do with it because you grow and develop as you go, but I believe that it doesn’t matter – it’s just your work ethic and really, how hard you want it,” Cluff said. “If you set your mind to something that you want, you’re going to be able to achieve it. This season has taught me so much, not only that I can use on the court, but that I can use off the court with learning to be a good leader and being able to help my teammates.”

Goss said Cluff’s leadership and toughness were crucial for the Buffs.

“Her competitiveness is huge,” he said. “She doesn’t like to lose. She has no fear. The Juan Diego game, they were double-teaming her and everything and she didn’t come into the huddle yelling, ‘I don’t know what to do!’ She found ways to get open. I remember she went in at halftime and threw up and was laying on the floor, and I was thinking, ‘oh, great, here we go.’ I asked her, ‘are you going to be all right?’ She goes, ‘no, I’m fine,’ went out and still went at it. She never complained. She’s a great girl.”

The award is named for Jackie White-Kimber, a former Tooele High girls basketball player who died in 1988 after a battle with cancer. Cluff will receive a 14-karat solid gold ring, which was designed by Lisa Tate and Linda Matekel. Tate is White-Kimber’s first cousin. The award has been sponsored by White-Kimber’s grandfather, LaVar Tate, and is still funded by her family. Two-time winners receive a 14-karat gold necklace.

Past award winners include Tate (1988-89), Matekel (1989-90), Johnson (1990-91 and 1992-93), Shannon Lopez (1991-92), Stacie Blackburn (1993-94), Michelle Cooper (1994-95 and 1995-96), Amanda Kidd (1995-96), Kristi Thomas (1996-97), Lindsey Clegg (1997-98), Leah Roberts (1998-99), Kenzie Briggs (1999-2000), Kay C. Bleazard (2000-01), Lindsay Stahl (2001-02), Alex Ontiveros (2002-03), Staci Patch (2003-04), Elva Banford (2004-05), Meredith Nigh (2005-06), Samantha Thomas (2006-07), Alexis Bird (2007-08), Mattie Snow (2009-10), Lizzi Stewart (2010-11 and 2011-12), McKenzie Alvarez (2012-13), Courtney Schiwal (2013-14), Taylor Thomas (2014-15), Paris Stewart (2015-16), Emily Webber (2016-17 and 2017-18) and Lewis (2018-19). No recipient was named in 2008-09.