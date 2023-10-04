During the middle of this month, the Tooele Valley Museum and Historic Park on Broadway will be lit up with a spooky Halloween display for members of the public to walk through.

The event will take place at 35 N. Broadway Street.

The historic park event will kick off on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. with the Adams Family movie and free popcorn. Those interested in attending should register as soon as possible on Tooele City’s website at tooelecity.org. Those attending should also bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on.

After the movie, the park will be open to walk through. The Haunted Historic Park will also be open Oct. 14, 19, 20, and 21. Times each day vary.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, those in attendance from 10-11 a.m. will receive free glasses to view the solar eclipse. On Oct. 19, the Yuchi Crepes food truck will be selling their crepes at the park.

To sign up for a time to see the display, please visit tooelecity.org. Registration is free but required.

“This free and family-friendly activity is sure to get you in the Halloween spirit,” Holly Tippetts, a coordinator of the event said. “There will be frightful new Halloween displays, a captivating bounce house, charming photo opportunities, ‘fangtastic’ games, as well as tasty treats to sink your teeth into.”

The event was first created in 2020 during the pandemic. The first year 2,000 people attended. Since then, Tooele City officials have made the event a tradition each year.

During the month, a Halloween decorating contest for Tooele City residents will also be held. Those interested should decorate their homes, inside and out and submit a photo and registration to the city’s website. The contest began on Monday, Oct. 2 and will end on Friday, Oct. 27 at noon. Judging for 1st-3rd place prizes will take place on Halloween.

The annual Downtown Trick or Treat will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 3-6 p.m. Most businesses from Utah Avenue to 100 South participate in the event. Registration for children to trick or treat is not required.