Tooele’s Jeppesen named valedictorian at SUU

Focus, passion, hard work and support from family and school mentors propelled 2017 Tooele High School graduate Bridger Jeppesen to the top of his class at Southern Utah University. He delivered the valedictorian address for the College of Sciences at SUU during graduation ceremonies last week.

“If I could leave you all with one message today it would be encouragement to find something you are passionate about,” Jeppesen told fellow graduates. “Once you find it, go for it. Give it 100%, apply the lessons you’ve honed here at SUU, hard work, dedication, resiliency, competitiveness, and passion to achieve it. I truly believe that regardless of our background or personal challenges that the only thing holding us back from achieving all that we want is ourselves.”

Jeppesen graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and a minor in chemistry. He will be attending medical school this fall and plans to become a doctor.

He is the son of Erik and Danni Jeppesen, and ast summer married Shelby Berryhill. The pair began dating as juniors at THS.

At SUU, Jeppesen was a 4.0 Dean’s List student, and scored in the 95th percentile on the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT).

He played basketball and baseball for the Buffaloes.

“My coaches were influential in helping me build a strong work ethic,” Jeppesen said. He mentioned strong support from THS athletic director and former baseball coach Catham Beer and his wife Josie. Catham Beer taught and coached him in baseball and he also took classes from Josie Beer. He also completed an internship with athletic trainer Rick Spenser.

“As a high school student, Bridger personified hard work and accountability,” Catham said. “I only wish I could have had a classroom full of students like Bridger. Both as a student and an athlete, Bridger was doing everything to better himself – he never rested on his laurels. He wasn’t going to allow anyone to ever outwork him.”

Catham was impressed with Jeppesen’s humility.

“He was willing to help and cheer on his classmates and teammates. As a father, I was very appreciative of his willingness to help our son, Tyler (who is a year younger than Bridger), feel welcomed as a member of the high school basketball and baseball teams,” Catham said.

“I am not surprised, at all, that he has been successful in college. He knew what he wanted to do when he went off to college and, now, he is reaping the rewards of his hard work and dedication. Because of his work ethic, I know he will continue to be successful. I expect him to continue his success as he goes off to med school and onto his career. He is a difference-maker.”

Professor Dr. Ty Redd became a strong mentor for Jeppesen while at SUU. In his sophomore year, Jeppesen became a teaching assistant for Redd’s organic chemistry course.

“Bridger has the intellectual creativity and independence of a top researcher,” said Dr. Ty Redd. “Bridger has served as my teaching assistant for several years now and I have never been left wanting in any area of his service to me or SUU. Bridger’s initiative, work ethic, dedication, and his incredible critical thinking and problem-solving skills have impressed me. I have always found Bridger to be a self-motivated undergraduate student who challenges himself to succeed. Mr. Bridger Jeppesen has demonstrated the independence, intellect, wisdom, maturity, stamina, integrity, and moral character needed of healthcare professionals. Bridger Jeppesen is simply the best.”

In January, Jeppesen had a research paper on light harvesting proteins published with fellow student Clay Stahel and Dr. Jacob Dean, assistant professor of chemistry.

So far, Jeppesen has been accepted at Case Western Reserve University medical school in Cleveland and Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas.