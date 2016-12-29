Tooele’s Knight wins championship

Tooele wrestler Brady Knight came into the 2015-16 season as a man on a mission.

He took third place at the Class 3A state tournament as a sophomore, but his loss in the semifinals bothered him throughout the offseason. Thanks to countless hours of hard work that included traveling to out-of-state camps during his would-be summer vacation, Knight finally got the prize he wanted, winning the 113-pound state championship in February.

“Brady is confident,” said Gary Coffman, Knight’s coach through the first three years of his high school career. “He has a real desire to win. Most kids are — I won’t say OK with losing, but Brady’s one who takes losing really hard. I think that motivated him, being third [in 2015] and losing that one match. We talked about it all summer that we had to be just a little bit better. The determination and the focus is what got him there.”

Knight defeated Randal Donn of Pine View 10-7 in the championship match at the UCCU Center on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem. He held off a fierce comeback attempt from Donn in the final period to complete a 44-7 season. Knight went undefeated through the three most important weekends of the season, winning the Region 10 title and the Northern Divisional title en route to the state championship.

“I’ve been working hard and I was ready for it,” Knight said in the immediate aftermath of his title-clinching victory. “It means a lot. I’ve worked really hard for this and I couldn’t have done it without my parents and coaches.”

Knight was the sixth state champion Coffman coached during his career before stepping down as the Buffaloes’ coach at the end of the season. Coffman said Knight’s triumph came from a combination of hard work and commitment.

“One thing that he does that contributed to his success is his commitment to weight training,” Coffman said. “He keeps a very strict diet and he’s very good at keeping his weight where it needs to be. He wrestles at a pretty low weight and usually cuts about 15 pounds to wrestle at that weight. A lot of his preseason dieting and exercising to keep his body fat as low as possible is a big key to where he was at.”

Knight is known for his soft-spoken nature, as evidenced by his stoic reaction when the referee raised his arm to signify his victory in the championship match. But inside the quiet, unassuming THS senior-to-be burns a fire that enables him to be among the top wrestlers in the state. That fire also enabled him to overcome a late-season injury that would have stopped most athletes dead in their tracks.

“The determination and the grit that’s underneath that skin is something else,” Coffman said. “We had to keep him out of some tournaments just to get him to the state tournament because he had a tear in his meniscus. He needed surgery, but he wrestled the whole second half of the season [with the injury]. He never complained once and never let anybody know about it. That determination and that want to win so bad led him to do what it took to get there.

“He’s a well-rounded person — a disciplined, smart, hard-working person. He’s very humble, kind of quiet and keeps to himself, but he has his goals and sets his goals high every year.”

The junior is a multi-sport athlete, having played for the Buffaloes’ baseball team this past spring. However, wrestling is his primary focus, and he is preparing for another run at a state title — a run that no doubt will be every bit as challenging as what he faced as a junior. Knight also has his sights set on wrestling at the collegiate level after his senior season.

Coffman has no doubt that Knight has what it takes to back up his stellar junior season.

“He’s a smart kid,” Coffman said. “He realizes what it takes. You can’t just run on talent alone — you have to work hard. He’s very committed to working hard. He puts the time in every day.”