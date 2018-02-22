Tooele’s recycling sees new growth

After one year of service, number of customers continues to climb ♦

The number of Tooele residences that use recycling services provided by Ace Recycling and Disposal continues to inch upward, according to city officials.

The service began on Feb. 6, 2017 after the city decided to go forward with the program after 17 percent of residents had opted in for recycling during an initial sign-up period.

“Mayor [Patrick] Dunlavy wanted to see how many residents were interested, so we had an initial opt-in period where 17 percent signed up,” said Kacie Milne-Jones in the City’s finance department.

At the time, Dunlavy wanted 20 percent to justify going forward with the program, but he said when 17 percent opted in it showed enough interest.

“We are above 20 percent right now because we’re at 2,467 cans and we have about 10,000 utility connections,” Milne-Jones said. “We have about 30 people sign up each month for recycling services.”

Tooele City welcomes new recycling customers because its contract price with Ace Recycling and Disposal goes down when the number of customers increases.

According to a contract, the City pays Ace $5.12 per recycling customer per month for 20-35 percent utility account participation. The City would pay $4.50 per recycling customer per month if the utility account participation increased to 36 percent.

Milne-Jones said Tooele residents can now opt in for the recycling program at any time, but must commit to use the service for a minimum of one year.

She said Tooele does not offer the service to businesses or multiple-housing units.

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn said she believes the City’s recycling program “is a success.”

“I appreciate the efforts of our residents that have taken the initiative to participate and help to keep our environment safe and clean,” Winn said.

In the fall of 2016, Tooele City residents Katie Carlisle and Ty Worthen conducted a survey on curbside recycling. Of 271 residents who responded, 233 said they would be willing to pay approximately $6 extra each month for curbside recycling. Based on the survey, Carlisle and Worthen predicted 75 percent participation.

Residents can visit tooelecity.org to sign an opt-in form and learn more about the program. The Tooele City Finance Department will also answer questions about the program at 435-843-2150.