Top 10 property taxpayers paid $11 million in 2017

The top 10 property taxpayers in Tooele County kicked in $11 million in property tax in 2017.

The largest property taxpayer in 2017 was Allegheny Technologies titanium plant in Rowley.

While the titanium plant was idled at the end of 2016, the plant along with its land and personal property, are valued at over $189 million, yielding a property tax bill for 2017 of $2.6 million.

ATI appealed the county’s 2016 assessed value of the titanium plant to the Utah State Tax Commission.

In April 2018 the Tooele County Commission approved an agreement with ATI that lowered the 2016 valuation of the titanium plant by $25 million. ATI had sought a total reduction of value of over $50 million, according to Tooele County Assessor Wendy Shubert.

The ATI plant opened in 2009, but due to a property tax incentive it was receiving a refund of about 90 percent of its property tax. That incentive had a cap on the total amount of the refund. The cap was reached in 2016. With the incentive cap reached the county distributed the full amount of ATI’s 2017 property tax to the appropriate taxing entities.

In 2016, due to changes in the world titanium market, ATI announced that it would mothball the Rowley plant and buy titanium on the open market.

U.S. Magnesium, with a property tax bill of nearly $2 million, ranked second place on the list of 2017 property taxpayers.

Located in Rowley next to the idle ATI titanium plant, U.S. Magnesium is the largest producer of primary magnesium in North America, according to the company’s website.

Pacificorp, the parent company of Rocky Mountain Power, is in third place on the list of top property taxpayers. Its property tax bill was $1.3 million.

Pacificorp’s property is centrally assessed, meaning the company’s property throughout the state is assessed by the Utah State Tax Commission. The tax commission then assigns a portion of Pacificorp’s property value to each county.

Fourth on the list of top 10 property taxpayers is Union Pacific.

Union Pacific’s tax bill is determined by the company’s overall net worth. The federal government allots a portion of that net worth for Utah to tax. The Utah State Tax Commission then in turn divides that amount between each county according to the assets the company has in each county.

Union Pacific has two mainline routes through Tooele County: the Shafter subdivision, which is an old Western Pacific line that parallels Interstate 80 from Salt Lake City to the Nevada border, and the Lynndyl subdivision, which is a north-south line that basically follows the same route as state Route 36.

The fifth highest taxpayer is in Wendover, but it’s not a hotel or casino.

Intrepid Potash’s Wendover operation, which extracts potash from naturally occurring brines by solar evaporation, was billed $960,793 for property tax in 2017, earning it the fifth spot on the 2017 list of highest property taxpayers.

Intrepid Potash’s property is also centrally assessed.

Cabela’s 599,000 square-foot distribution center in Tooele City’s industrial depot area was the sixth highest property taxpayer. Its 2017 tax bill was $937,453.

The three-story distribution center, with 889,502 square-feet of floor space, opened in September 2015.

EnergySolutions’ low level radioactive waste disposal facility in Clive ranked as the seventh highest property taxpayer in 2017 with a $821,977 bill.

The Clive disposal facility has been in operation for nearly 30 years.

The Wal-Mart Distribution Center in Grantsville was the eighth highest property taxpayer for 2017 with a $473,960 property tax bill.

Purple, a Utah-based manufacturer of a unique line of mattresses, seat cushions, and pillows, was the ninth highest property taxpayer in Tooele County in 2017. Its tax bill was $412,624.

Purple moved into the 574,000 square-foot former Reckitt Benckiser Distribution Center east of the Utah Motorsports Campus at the end of 2016.

Reckitt Benckiser built the building and occupied it in 2019. It vacated the building in 2013 after a merger made the facility redundant. Later in 2013, Cabela’s rented the building until it opened its facility in the Ninigret Industrial Depot in 2015.

Tooele County refunded $239,157 of Purple’s property tax as part of a performance-based property tax incentive, according to Tooele County Treasurer Mike Jensen.

At the bottom of the 2017 list of top 10 property taxpayers is Carlisle Syntec with a property tax bill of $348,192.

Carlisle SynTec has been the leader in single-ply roofing industry for 50 years, according to the company’s website.