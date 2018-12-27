Top 10 Stories 2018 #1: Tax hikes common refrain across county in 2018

If one thing changed for Tooele County residents in 2018, it was likely an increase to their property tax bills.

While there were more than a few tax increases around Tooele County this year, none made headlines quite like the tax hike in Tooele City.

A proposed 115-percent increase in property taxes was approved in June, despite vocal dissatisfaction from residents in attendance. About 70 people attended the June 20 meeting and most of the 14 residents who spoke said the increase was too high for a single year.

When the dust settled in August, the Tooele City Council approved an 82-percent increase over the previous year’s rate.

“We knew we had to do this, and we probably should have done it sooner,” Mayor Debbie Winn told the audience at the Aug. 15 meeting. “We planned for many years to have more retail development in Tooele, but it didn’t happen. The administration has done everything it could to add sales tax so an increase in property tax would not be needed.”

The City Council cited an increased police budget and $8 million for a new police station as the main reason behind the significant property tax hike.

The new tax rate means that the owner of a residential property valued at $200,000 and who paid $201 to Tooele City last year will pay $367 this year.

Also, the owner of a commercial property valued at $200,000 and who paid $336 to Tooele City last year will pay $667 this year.

Tooele City was far from alone in raising taxes, however. Tooele County approved a 2.2-percent tax rate increase during 2018, though the bill for taxpayers actually decreased.

With the 2.2 percent increase, the owner of a $200,000 home received a bill for $229 in county general/health department property taxes in 2018, down from $231 in 2017.

Property taxes from the Tooele County School District were also on the rise in 2018, after voters narrowly approved a mill levy during the 2017 elections. The mill levy was intended to generate $4 million in local property tax revenue, while securing $3.7 million in state funds.

For the owner of a $200,000 home, the tax hike would be a $100 annual increase in property tax or $9.16 per month.

The entire $7.7 million raised from the increased property tax rate and matching state funds would be used to increase employee compensation, according to Scott Rogers, Tooele County School District superintendent.

Stockton residents also felt the bite of a 38-percent tax increase, which was approved in August. The increase was intended to generate an additional $29,601 in property tax revenue.

Compared to the outcry in Tooele City, no one spoke at the public hearing prior to the vote on the property tax in Stockton.

The town’s portion of the property tax for a residential property worth $106,600 will increase from $144.82 to $217.22. A commercial property of the same value will will face an increase from $263.30 to $394.95.

On Dec. 13, the Stansbury Service Agency approved an increase to its Stansbury Recreation Service Area and Stansbury Greenbelt Service Area tax rates of 23.4 percent and 22.8 percent, respectively.

The increase is intended to generate an additional $223,578 in property tax revenue for the service agency. The service agency board, which took over management of the Stansbury Park Golf Course on Dec. 1, said the increase was mostly intended to generate revenue toward running the course and providing needed maintenance and upgrades.