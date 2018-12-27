Top 10 Stories 2018 #2: Residents, planners battle over high density projects

In 2017 Tooele County was the seventh fastest growing county in the United States, according to the U.S. Census. That growth continued in 2018 as the county’s population is expected to reach 105,485 by 2037, according to official population projections from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah.

Government officials, charged with planning and approving growth, and citizens, concerned with crowded roads, dried up wells, and loss of rural land, clashed in 2018 over high density developments designed to fit more people on less ground.

In unincorporated Tooele County, six residential developments approved by the County Commission drew enough ire from citizens that seven referenda petitions were filed to overturn rezone requests or development agreements approved by the County Commission in 2018.

Developer and Stansbury resident Derald Anderson proposed five 12-unit apartments and 14 townhomes on 5.38 acres in Stansbury Park that was zoned for commercial use south of the University of Utah Stansbury Health Center on the southwest corner of Clubhouse Drive and Country Club Drive.

The County Commission approved Anderson’s rezone request, but also imposed two conditions: the buildings cannot exceed two stories or be more than 35 feet above grade, and the buildings must be built in a townhome style.

Many Stansbury residents still vigorously opposed Anderson’s plans.

Anderson stated that his plans were driven by the county’s general plan, citing from the plan the need for affordable housing and the creation of nodes of high density residential areas near amenities such as transportation and retail shopping.

A petition was circulated to put Anderson’s rezone request on a ballot for a vote by all Tooele County voters.

It looked like the petition sponsors had collected enough signatures, but the developer contacted the Tooele County Clerk claiming that not all of the signature verifiers had personally witnessed the signatures in the petition packets as required by state code.

An investigation by the Tooele County Sheriff’s office revealed enough evidence to have the petition invalidated by the Tooele County Attorney.

Erda developer Joe White had three rezone requests for two developments in Erda approved by the County Commission.

One was south of Excelsior Academy on two parcels. The development would have an average of three homes to an acre on the two parcels, varying from 6,000-square-foot lots near state Route 36 and at least one-half acre lots on the east end of the parcels.

White’s other project was on a 109-acre parcel west of Droubay and Clayton roads. He requested and received a rezone from rural residential with five-acre lots to rural residential with one-acre lots for the parcels.

Opponents dubbed White’s projects “The Erda Brothers 3” and started collecting signatures to force a public vote on the rezones.

“This isn’t a fight against a developer,” said Kelli McFadden, who helped gather signatures. “We are not against growth, but we feel that things need to slow down. We need to think before we act on permanent change. Erda has traditionally been 5-acre lots. To change that is disturbing. I’m not against anybody. I just want responsible growth.”

The petitions for white’s rezones have been turned in to the County Clerk, but no announcement has been made on their status.

In a special meeting held tonight, the Tooele County Commission will consider White’s request to withdraw his development plans and repeal the associated rezone requests.

Skywalk, a planned unit development on approximately 247 acres south of state Route 138 and west of the Erda Airport, was approved by the County Commission.

Skywalk is slated to put 114 homes on lots between 0.25 and 0.38 acres in a 42-acre area on the south end of the development bordering the north end of the Golden Gardens subdivision. The development plans also include commercial and office space, high density mixed-use, and multi-story medium density townhouses, south of state Route 138.

“A development like this would compromise the integrity of the atmosphere that we have in Erda,” Erda resident Lori Witkowski told the Tooele County Planning Commission. “This development is a great development, but not there. We ask that you consider our values.”

A developer’s request for 174 one-third acre lots with a 9.3 acres of parks on 171 acres east of Bargain Buggies underwent a transition at the request of the planning commission before it was finally approved.

Redesigned to provide a buffer with neighboring 5-acre lots, Shoshone Village will still have a 12,000-square-foot minimum lots size with a condition that the overall density not exceed an average of three residences per acre but it will also have a 9.5-acre buffer zone of open space on the south and east end of the property with 16-acres of 1-acre lots backing up to the buffer zone.

Rio Tinto Kennecott unveiled its plans for 1,444 acres of property it owns in Lake Point stretching south to Stansbury Park.

Previously zoned for a mix of agricultural, rural residential, manufacturing, and multiple uses, Kennecott’s Adobe Rock Ranch will add 4,710 residential units and 329 acres of parks and trails to northern Tooele Valley along with a variety of commercial, retail, and open space over a 20-25 year period.

After listening to a representative of Kennecott admit that Adobe Rock Ranch would have a big impact on the community, Lake Point resident Colleen Garrard approached him and said, “You’re development is going to have a big impact on our community — like a train wreck.”

Shoshone Village, Skywalk and Adobe Rock Ranch are all subjects of three different referenda petitions that seek to put their rezone approvals or development agreements on a ballot for voters to approve.

If enough signatures are collected and the petitions are declared valid, the three developments will appear on the November 2019 general election ballot — unless the County Commission decides to hold a special election at an earlier time.

Outgoing Tooele County Commissioner Myron Bateman said higher density zoning is needed in the county to make infrastructure to support growth affordable.

“One of the reasons this is so important is that in order to put infrastructure in, water and sewer, you have to have smaller lots,” said Bateman. “We need to plan for the next 20 years. We know we are going to grow and we need a water and sewer system. Instead of the residents paying $30 million for infrastructure, you make the developers pay step by step. This is the first step.”

Traffic, water and preserving rural living are common elements in the arguments of opponents of higher density development.

“This was poorly thought out,” said Paul Klein of Stansbury Park. “We don’t need to invite everybody and their mother out here to buy houses. They’re going to come anyway. We have the room but the idea of having the high density is a terrible idea. It’s a strain on the existing area and the roads.

Larry Stephens of Erda mentioned the water supply.

“The water table is dropping,” he said. “What in the heck are we doing?”

Terri Farley, also of Erda, is worried about the future of rural Erda.

“We need some balance and transition between communities,” she said. “I think that this is a stark contrast [referring to Shoshone Village]. It’s just throwing rural Erda upside down and whacking it on the head.”

County officials weren’t the only ones who faced decisions about higher density housing in Tooele Valley.

A Grantville City Council decision to rezone 5.05 cares on state Route 112 from commercial to high density housing was the subject of a successful petition drive. The rezone request will be the subject of a referendum in the November 2019 election.

The Tooele City Planning Commission listened to opposition during a public hearing in October for a request to rezone 31.88 acres in Overlake along Aaron Drive and Berra Boulevard to high density residential.